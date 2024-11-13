Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Is Eating A Vegan Dinner Better For Your Sleep Quality? We Asked An Expert

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
November 13, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy
November 13, 2024

Who isn't looking for ways to improve the quality of their sleep every night? From having a consistent bedtime to avoiding screens at night, some things seem more obvious than others—but you may be surprised to know your dinner could actually be impacting your sleep quality too. Here's what to know.

How dinner foods can impact sleep quality

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts

When model and entrepreneur Kate Bock spilled her nighttime routine in mbg's series The Wind Down, she shared that her keys to quality sleep include exercising during the day, going to bed early, and aiming to eat an early dinner. For the nights when an early meal isn't possible, Bock opts to eat vegan instead.

Why avoid meat late at night, you ask? We were curious too, so we asked functional medicine expert Stacie Stephenson, D.C., CNS, about it. And according to her, large high-fat meals before bed (like a steak dinner, for instance), "can divert energy from healing to digestion and can overfill the stomach just before you lie down."

And this, she adds, can cause discomfort, acid reflux, and/or heartburn, "which can greatly compromise sleep duration and quality." This will be especially disturbing to sleep on the nights when you need to eat a late meal.

According to a 2019 study published in the journal Aging and Disease1, researchers found that for every additional 100 grams (roughly one serving) of meat that people ages 60+ ate per day, there was a 60% higher risk for poor sleep quality. The study also found that of the 1,341 people surveyed, those who ate the most meat slept for significantly less time than those who ate the least meat. Higher meat consumption was also associated with more snoring.

And this isn't just red meat: The study authors note that "results were in the same direction for red and processed meat and for white meat separately."

Sleep-friendly options

So, what to make for your next plant-based dinner? According to Stephenson, "When it comes to eating for sleep quality, it's more about macronutrients—high fat and high sugar can interfere with sleep, but lean protein and fiber would actually be good."

Translation: Just because dinner is vegan or vegetarian doesn't automatically make it healthy. "For example, a dinner composed of french fries, a pound of pasta, and fried doughnuts would be vegetarian—but I would not recommend eating that," she explains.

That said, here are seven options for protein-packed, plant-based recipes you can whip up any night of the week.

The takeaway

When dinnertime rolls around, most of us could stand to take a page from Bock's book and keep it light, with minimal animal products.

Pair the meal with a booze-free beverage, a high-quality sleep supplement, and a blood-sugar-friendly dessert, and feel it pay off for your sleep quality.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour

Hannah Frye

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier
Women's Health

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier

Ava Durgin

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Integrative Health

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy

Jamie Schneider

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour

Hannah Frye

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier
Women's Health

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier

Ava Durgin

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Integrative Health

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy

Jamie Schneider

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour

Hannah Frye

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier
Women's Health

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier

Ava Durgin

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Integrative Health

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy

Jamie Schneider

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

This Microbiome Deserves Attention (Hint: It's Between Your Legs)
Women's Health

This Microbiome Deserves Attention (Hint: It's Between Your Legs)

Ailsa Cowell

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease
Integrative Health

An MD’s Top 3 Diet Tips For Reversing Chronic Disease

Jason Wachob

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say
Integrative Health

Good News: You Actually *Can* Catch Up On Sleep, Experts Say

Sarah Regan

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers
Mental Health

A Stanford MD's Self-Hypnosis Exercise For Anxious Fliers

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Support Your Body's Detoxification Post Cocktail-Hour

Hannah Frye

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Integrative Health

Love A Sweet Breakfast? These 3 Fiber-Rich Recipes Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier
Women's Health

According To An OB-GYN, These Are 2 Things You Can Do To Make Menopause Easier

Ava Durgin

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Integrative Health

This Nutrient May Help Calm Red & Irritated Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy
Integrative Health

Feeling Sluggish? 3 Easy Ways To Optimize Your Home's Light For More Energy

Jamie Schneider

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why
Women's Health

PTSD Is A Women's Health Issue: New Research Illustrates Why

Emily Kelleher

This Microbiome Deserves Attention (Hint: It's Between Your Legs)
Women's Health

This Microbiome Deserves Attention (Hint: It's Between Your Legs)

Ailsa Cowell

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.