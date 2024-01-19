Sleep girl mocktail, anyone? Magnesium supplements also come in powders and liquids, if that sounds more appealing than a snack. Some brands (check out our top picks here) offer tasty powdered blends to whip up a magnesium bevy, though you can also simply add powdered magnesium to a glass of water and drink it down. Just be sure you don't do so too close to bedtime, as you'll likely have to pee afterward!