Integrative Health

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sarah Regan
January 19, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Good Vibrations Images / Stocksy
Sleep is a core pillar of overall health and well-being, if a struggle for many. Fortunately, there are things we can do to promote quality rest. Giving our bodies enough essential minerals, including magnesium, is paramount.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*

What does magnesium have to do with sleep?

First things first: Let's look at the role magnesium plays in sleep, in particular. For one thing, research suggests it may help regulate our circadian rhythm1, which subsequently regulates our energy throughout the day—and signals when it's time to go to bed.*

Beyond that, it can also help to directly and positively affect relaxation and sleep architecture, as an agonist of GABA pathways in the brain, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, previously explained.*

And according to functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., "Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium, which is well known for its calming effect that makes for easier and more restful sleep."* Now without further ado, here's how to get more of this soothing mineral:

1.

Prioritize nuts & seeds

Odds are, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium, from pumpkin seeds to cashews to brazil nuts and even sunflower seeds. Noshing on a small handful as you're starting to wind down for the night can help you stay satiated until breakfast and give you a magnesium boost before bed.

2.

Try a magnesium supplement

Not in the mood for a bedtime snack? The easiest and most convenient way to reap the sleep benefits of magnesium is to opt for a supplement such as mbg's sleep support+.

Taking two capsules one to two hours before bed provides 120 mg of magnesium bisglycinate, along with relaxing jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA® to promote deep and restorative sleep.* The magnesium glycinate in our formula is the most absorbable form of this mineral (meaning, no mid-night trips to the bathroom), and the amino acid glycine comes with impressive sleep benefits of its own22.* Peep 300+ happy reviews from customers using sleep support+ to noticeably improve their sleep night after night.*

3.

Snack on a banana

Bananas are another great option for a magnesium-rich bedtime snack, containing high amounts of magnesium, and potassium as well. Both minerals can encourage relaxation, and bonus points if you have your banana with a little nut butter for even more magnesium.

3.

Make a magnesium drink

Sleep girl mocktail, anyone? Magnesium supplements also come in powders and liquids, if that sounds more appealing than a snack. Some brands (check out our top picks here) offer tasty powdered blends to whip up a magnesium bevy, though you can also simply add powdered magnesium to a glass of water and drink it down. Just be sure you don't do so too close to bedtime, as you'll likely have to pee afterward!

4.

Indulge in some dark chocolate

And last but not least, if you needed a novel reason to enjoy more dark chocolate, you'll be happy to know it has a pretty good amount of magnesium. Just 1 ounce has roughly 64 milligrams, which is about 15% of the recommended dietary allowance33 for men and 20% for women. Remember not to go overboard with this option, however, as dark chocolate does contain some caffeine.

The takeaway

Keeping our magnesium levels up is important for all aspects of health, sleep included.* Luckily, it's super simple to incorporate more of it into your diet—and nighttime routine.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

