20 Little Changes You Can Make Throughout The Day To Boost Your Mental Health

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, I'd love to shed some light on the fact that you are in control of your mental well-being. We've been taught that mental health conditions are a genetic chemical imbalance and therefore destiny, but it's simply not so. Often, it's all those little decisions we make throughout the day that have the biggest cumulative impact. As a holistic psychiatrist, I can confidently say that the ways you eat, move, and think are far bigger determinants of your mental health than your genes.

Here are 20 steps you can take to empower yourself and elevate your mental wellness.