It might come as a surprise to many of you, but the truth is that if you want thick luscious locks—you have to mind your hormones. And even though hair loss is typically thought of as a male issue, that statement is true for both men and women; in fact, more than one hormonal factor can contribute to or cause hair loss.

To any woman who's suffered from a hormone imbalance and the many symptoms that come with them—hormones seem to control everything don't they?—it won't surprise you to learn that hormone and hair loss are connected. Some women are also already struggling with hormone-related hair loss, so the issue is top of mind. It's more common than you think! When I recently asked the question "What topics would you like to learn about?" on Instagram, one of the most common responses from women was to learn about hair loss.