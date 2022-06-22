 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
5 Types Of Food That Help Protect Your Skin From The Sun, According To An RD

5 Types Of Food That Help Protect Your Skin From The Sun, According To An RD

Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietician By Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietician
Amy Shapiro M.S., R.D., CDN, is a registered dietician and the founder and director of Real Nutrition.
woman laughing in the sun and shadows

Image by GUILLE FAINGOLD / Stocksy

June 22, 2022 — 22:20 PM

To protect your skin from the UV rays, dermatologists recommend sunscreen and coverage as top defenses. However, SPF and hats are not the only way to lessen the impacts of the sun. Believe it or not, nutrition plays an important role in helping to support your skin from the inside out. As a registered dietitian, here are some of my favorite recommendations on how to increase skin protection and vitality with a healthy diet.

1. Eat foods rich in beta carotene and lycopene.  

Carotene and lycopene are two powerful antioxidants abundant in a variety of fruits and vegetables—particularly in those that are orange, red, or pink in color. Think tomatoes, watermelon, carrots, red and yellow peppers, to name a few of my favorites. 

Research shows that dietary carotenoids distributed to skin may have photoprotective qualities, and that beta carotene may provide natural sun protection after 10 weeks of regular supplementation/consumption

I recommend enjoying large colorful salads and lots of veggie sides, but supplements work too.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Drink water.

Hydration is key for keeping our skin healthy, especially in the summer months when the weather can be hot and dry. An easy trick to determine if you’re hydrated: Simply look at the color of your urine. It should be almost clear. If it is really yellow, grab some water. To remain hydrated, I recommend at least eight glasses of water throughout the day—and if it’s really hot out, make sure you're getting electrolytes, too.

3. Load up on fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C. 

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help combat oxidative stress and promote skin health. It is also necessary for collagen production, which is one of the main proteins in our skin. 

Some of my favorite sources include: blueberries, red and green bell peppers, kiwifruit, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, strawberries, plus the citrus fruits we all know and love!  

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Consume omega-3 fatty acids.

Healthy fats that are found in walnuts, hemp seeds, chia seeds, flax, cold water fish, and eggs are crucial to our diet. These omega-3 fatty acids have anti-inflammatory properties and help the body combat oxidative stress.*

If you don’t enjoy eating these foods, supplementing is key. I'm a big fan of mindbodygreen's omega-3 potency+, which is one of my go-to's all year long! 

omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

5. Seek out additional sources of antioxidants.  

Beyond the fruits and veggies listed above, so many plants help promote skin health and enhance skin photoprotection from UV rays. Some of my all time favorites are those leafy greens we're always talking about. High in the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin, they help keep your skin protected from the sun. Did someone order a salad poolside? Yes please!

Cauliflower—a fan favorite these days and in everything from rice to pizza crusts—contains antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress from free radicals. 

In general if you enjoy two cups of produce at every meal, with strong, vibrant colors—you’ll likely be covering your antioxidant bases. In fact, whole plant foods often contain lots of water, so enjoying them throughout the summer will help you hydrate and fill up on powerful antioxidants all at the same time. Win-win!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway

While you're enjoying this summer outdoors to gain some natural vitamin D (as much as possible, that is), be sure you're wearing sunscreen and eating whole foods to help stay sun-safe from the inside out. And if you're looking for more tips, here's a comprehensive guide to sun care!

omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+
Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN
Amy Shapiro, M.S., R.D., CDN Registered Dietician
Amy Shapiro M.S., R.D., CDN, is the founder and director of Real Nutrition, a NYC-based private practice dedicated to healthfully and successfully guiding clients to their optimal...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health

Colleen Wachob
This One Daily Habit Gives Me So Much Peace Of Mind For My Health
Integrative Health

Vitamin D Supplementation Can Extend Your Life & Health Span, New Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Vitamin D Supplementation Can Extend Your Life & Health Span, New Study Reveals
Motivation

The 10 Best Sandals For Walking, Based On Podiatrist Guidelines

Merrell Readman
The 10 Best Sandals For Walking, Based On Podiatrist Guidelines
Beauty

The One Antioxidant Supplement That Keeps This Actor Camera-Ready

Hannah Frye
The One Antioxidant Supplement That Keeps This Actor Camera-Ready
Women's Health

Can Taking Collagen Help Improve Bloating? New Research Says Yes

Hannah Frye
Can Taking Collagen Help Improve Bloating? New Research Says Yes
Integrative Health

If You Have This Sleep Personality, The Entire World Operates On Your Schedule

Sarah Regan
If You Have This Sleep Personality, The Entire World Operates On Your Schedule
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient

Merrell Readman
We Made The Viral Cowboy Caviar Recipe Even Healthier With This One Ingredient
Beauty

The "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Aces Simple Makeup — But You Need To Know Its Origin

Jamie Schneider
The "Clean Girl Aesthetic" Aces Simple Makeup — But You Need To Know Its Origin
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep? Try This Expert's Surprising (Yet Powerful) Trick To Doze Off

Sarah Regan
Can't Sleep? Try This Expert's Surprising (Yet Powerful) Trick To Doze Off
Integrative Health

Are You Getting Enough Of This Heart- & Brain-Healthy Nutrient?

Brittany Loggins
Are You Getting Enough Of This Heart- & Brain-Healthy Nutrient?
Routines

Want To Improve Your Core Strength? Try This Version Of A Classic Abs Move

Merrell Readman
Want To Improve Your Core Strength? Try This Version Of A Classic Abs Move
Beauty

The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer So Your Makeup Is Never Cakey

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Way To Apply Concealer So Your Makeup Is Never Cakey
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sun-protection-from-inside-out-foods
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!