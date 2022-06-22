Carotene and lycopene are two powerful antioxidants abundant in a variety of fruits and vegetables—particularly in those that are orange, red, or pink in color. Think tomatoes, watermelon, carrots, red and yellow peppers, to name a few of my favorites.

Research shows that dietary carotenoids distributed to skin may have photoprotective qualities, and that beta carotene may provide natural sun protection after 10 weeks of regular supplementation/consumption.

I recommend enjoying large colorful salads and lots of veggie sides, but supplements work too.