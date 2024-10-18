Skip to Content
Mental Health

If You're Feeling Down, Squeeze In A 20-Minute Workout, Research Says

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 18, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Woman doing crunches on a yoga mat in a well lit studio
Image by Jonathan Borba / Unsplash
It's no secret that working out has mood-boosting benefits (along with so many other perks), but how much exercise does it take to keep depression at bay?

According to research published in the journal JAMA Network1, the answer is lower than you might think. Here's what to know.

How much exercise do you need to ward off depression?

For this study, researchers wanted to figure out just how much exercise you need to see mental health benefits and namely, lower depressive symptoms.

To do so, they used data from the Irish Longitudinal Study On Aging, which had information on activity levels, depression, and other health factors.

Upon their analysis, they found that doing just 20 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity (i.e., brisk walking) for five days out of the week was associated with a 16% lower rate of depressive symptoms—and a 43% lower risk of major depression.

And from there, the more participants worked out, the more benefits they experienced (i.e., working out for longer periods of time saw a greater reduction in depressive symptoms and major depression risk).

As the study's lead author Eamon Laird, Ph.D., explains in a news release, these findings are particularly relevant given the high prevalence of depression in older populations. "At minimum," he adds, "try to engage in 20 minutes a day of moderate-intensity activity at least five days per week, with more benefits seen at higher doses."

Which brings us to our next point.

How to master the 20-minute workout

You'd be amazed what you can accomplish (and burn!) in just 20 minutes. And as Laird notes, physical activity is made even better when you incorporate it into hobbies or activities you already enjoy, like taking your dog for a walk or strolling with a friend in the park.

Even if you're keen on binge-watching your favorite show, doing some simple exercises like planks, crunches, and lunges while you watch can be a simple solution.

And remember, consistency is key. Our bodies love routines, and working out at the same time every day can also help keep your circadian rhythm in check. So if routine helps you, pick your designated 20-minute window for your daily workout (i.e., 4 p.m. on the dot) and stick to it.

Here's a quick roundup of some of our fave 20-minute workouts to get you started:

The takeaway

The authors of the study stress that they're by no means encouraging people to work out less, but if you're struggling with low mood or depressive symptoms and haven't been working out, their findings come as good news. With just 20 minutes a day, five days a week, you may see an improvement in mood and a decrease in depressive symptoms.

