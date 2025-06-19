Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Stubborn Vitamin D Levels? People Swear By This Supplement To Reach Sufficiency

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
June 19, 2025
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
June 19, 2025

Most U.S. adults fail to consume even small amounts of vitamin D on a daily basis—93%1 to 100%2 by some estimates. This translates to around 41% of us U.S. adults3 with a vitamin D insufficiency and 29% of us with a straight-up deficiency.

Sunshine and food alone rarely provide adequate vitamin D. But even many vitamin D supplements are ineffective at raising vitamin D levels. These three main factors are usually to blame:

  1. They feature vitamin D2 instead of D3 (the superior form).
  2. They deliver sub-efficacious doses (i.e., less than 5,000 IU).
  3. They don't include a dietary fat or encourage people to take their vitamin D with a meal or snack that includes healthy fats (to enhance absorption and optimize bioavailability).

As a result, many people supplement with vitamin D for years without moving the needle on their vitamin D levels. If you're struggling to achieve and/or sustain healthy vitamin D status [which leading functional medicine experts agree is a 25(OH)D test result of 50 ng/ml or higher], mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ might be able to help you out.

With 5,000 IU of organic, sustainable algal D3 and a built-in trio of organic oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive) to optimize absorption in just one daily gelcap, vitamin D3 potency+ delivers everything you need to raise stubborn vitamin D levels.* 

The result? A truly effective daily supplement that helps people reach and maintain vitamin D sufficiency so they're able to support the body's many D-critical functions—including healthy immune and inflammatory responses, sexual pleasure, oral health, mood support, and muscle function, to name a few.*

Here's what reviewers have to say about their vitamin D status after taking vitamin D3 potency+.

I'm finally seeing results in regulating my vitamin D levels.

"Easy to swallow, no bad taste, and most importantly, I'm finally seeing results in regulating my vitamin D levels. I was not with over-the-counter vitamin D. Quality product that I am thankful I found."*

—Christina S.

Raised my vitamin D levels by 10 points after 30 days.

"So far, so good. Raised my blood test [vitamin D] levels by 10 points after taking the D3 for 30 days. Will do blood work again, but this time I'll have taken 90 days…can't wait to see!"*

—Traci J.

My vitamin D levels are much better now

"I had very low vitamin D3 levels. They're much better now; for some reason my body was not absorbing it."*

—Roberta C.

I take it everyday

"Between living in the northeast and all the sunscreen I use, I know that I am not getting enough vitamin D. This is just so easy to take. I have it on my ‘coffee bin’, along with my other mindbodygreen supplements, so I remember to take it after I eat breakfast!"*

—Jennifer D.

The takeaway

Well, there you have it. Thanks to its efficacious dose of high-quality D3 and built-in fats, mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ helps people achieve and maintain vitamin D sufficiency after struggling with stubbornly low vitamin D levels.* 

If you, too, grapple with a low vitamin D status, learn more about mbg's vitamin D formula here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
