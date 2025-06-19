Advertisement
Stubborn Vitamin D Levels? People Swear By This Supplement To Reach Sufficiency
Sunshine and food alone rarely provide adequate vitamin D. But even many vitamin D supplements are ineffective at raising vitamin D levels. These three main factors are usually to blame:
- They feature vitamin D2 instead of D3 (the superior form).
- They deliver sub-efficacious doses (i.e., less than 5,000 IU).
- They don't include a dietary fat or encourage people to take their vitamin D with a meal or snack that includes healthy fats (to enhance absorption and optimize bioavailability).
As a result, many people supplement with vitamin D for years without moving the needle on their vitamin D levels. If you're struggling to achieve and/or sustain healthy vitamin D status [which leading functional medicine experts agree is a 25(OH)D test result of 50 ng/ml or higher], mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ might be able to help you out.
With 5,000 IU of organic, sustainable algal D3 and a built-in trio of organic oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive) to optimize absorption in just one daily gelcap, vitamin D3 potency+ delivers everything you need to raise stubborn vitamin D levels.*
The result? A truly effective daily supplement that helps people reach and maintain vitamin D sufficiency so they're able to support the body's many D-critical functions—including healthy immune and inflammatory responses, sexual pleasure, oral health, mood support, and muscle function, to name a few.*
Here's what reviewers have to say about their vitamin D status after taking vitamin D3 potency+.
I'm finally seeing results in regulating my vitamin D levels.
"Easy to swallow, no bad taste, and most importantly, I'm finally seeing results in regulating my vitamin D levels. I was not with over-the-counter vitamin D. Quality product that I am thankful I found."*
—Christina S.
Raised my vitamin D levels by 10 points after 30 days.
"So far, so good. Raised my blood test [vitamin D] levels by 10 points after taking the D3 for 30 days. Will do blood work again, but this time I'll have taken 90 days…can't wait to see!"*
—Traci J.
My vitamin D levels are much better now
"I had very low vitamin D3 levels. They're much better now; for some reason my body was not absorbing it."*
—Roberta C.
I take it everyday
"Between living in the northeast and all the sunscreen I use, I know that I am not getting enough vitamin D. This is just so easy to take. I have it on my ‘coffee bin’, along with my other mindbodygreen supplements, so I remember to take it after I eat breakfast!"*
—Jennifer D.
The takeaway
Well, there you have it. Thanks to its efficacious dose of high-quality D3 and built-in fats, mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ helps people achieve and maintain vitamin D sufficiency after struggling with stubbornly low vitamin D levels.*
If you, too, grapple with a low vitamin D status, learn more about mbg's vitamin D formula here.
3 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5579642/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3174857/
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/vitamin-d-deficiency-and-insufficiency-among-us-adults-prevalence-predictors-and-clinical-implications/44E436843510FE6BDE856D5BCB9C651F