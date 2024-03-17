Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Stubborn Vitamin D Levels? People Swear By This Supplement To Reach Sufficiency

Morgan Chamberlain
March 17, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
March 17, 2024

Most U.S. adults fail to consume even small amounts of vitamin D on a daily basis - 93%1 to 100% by some estimates. Unsurprisingly, considering these staggering stats, many Americans are living with suboptimal vitamin D levels: 41% of U.S. adults2 are insufficient, and a whopping 29%2 are straight-up deficient.

Sunshine and food alone rarely provide adequate vitamin D. But even many vitamin D supplements are ineffective at raising vitamin D levels. These three main factors are usually to blame:

  1. They feature vitamin D2 instead of D3 (the superior form).
  2. They deliver sub-efficacious doses (i.e., less than 5,000 IU).
  3. They don't include a dietary fat or encourage people to take their vitamin D with a meal or snack that includes healthy fats (to enhance absorption and optimize bioavailability).

As a result, many people supplement with vitamin D for years without moving the needle on their vitamin D levels. If you're struggling to achieve and/or sustain healthy vitamin D status [which leading functional medicine experts agree is a 25(OH)D test result of 50 ng/ml or higher], mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ might be able to help you out.

With 5,000 IU of organic, sustainable algal D3 and a built-in trio of organic oils (avocado, flaxseed, and olive) to optimize absorption in just one daily gelcap, vitamin D3 potency+ delivers everything you need to raise stubborn vitamin D levels.* 

The result? A truly effective daily supplement that helps people reach and maintain vitamin D sufficiency so they're able to support the body's many D-critical functions—including healthy immune and inflammatory responses, sexual pleasure, oral health, mood support, and muscle function, to name a few.*

Here's what reviewers have to say about their vitamin D status after taking vitamin D3 potency+.

I'm finally seeing results in regulating my vitamin D levels.

"Easy to swallow, no bad taste, and most importantly, I'm finally seeing results in regulating my vitamin D levels. I was not with over-the-counter vitamin D. Quality product that I am thankful I found."*

—Christina S.

Raised my vitamin D levels by 10 points after 30 days.

"So far, so good. Raised my blood test [vitamin D] levels by 10 points after taking the D3 for 30 days. Will do blood work again, but this time I'll have taken 90 days…can't wait to see!"*

—Traci J.

My vitamin D levels are much better now

"I had very low vitamin D3 levels. They're much better now; for some reason my body was not absorbing it."*

—Roberta C.

Worked too well

"I recently had some labs done and my doc said that my vitamin D levels were the highest she's ever seen! Not the right time for me to be taking this supplement since I'm currently on postnatal vitamins as well, but clearly it was working! Will revisit down the road :)"*

—Lauren R.

The takeaway

Well, there you have it. Thanks to its efficacious dose of high-quality D3 and built-in fats, mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ helps people achieve and maintain vitamin D sufficiency after struggling with stubbornly low vitamin D levels.* 

If you, too, grapple with a low vitamin D status, learn more about mbg's vitamin D formula here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

