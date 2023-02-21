Most U.S. adults fail to consume even small amounts of vitamin D on a daily basis - 93%1 to 100% by some estimates. Unsurprisingly, considering these staggering stats, many Americans are living with suboptimal vitamin D levels: 41% of U.S. adults2 are insufficient, and a whopping 29%2 are straight-up deficient.

Sunshine and food alone rarely provide adequate vitamin D. But even many vitamin D supplements are ineffective at raising vitamin D levels. These three main factors are usually to blame: