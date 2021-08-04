4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

When it comes to mapping our way to optimal health, one of the best places to start from is understanding what makes our entire body thrive. That is, turning our attention to each aspect of our being—mind, body, spirit, environment—along with the habits and routines that help us promote overall wellness. While navigating the road to better health, it's also important to remember that everybody has vastly complex and different bodies, needs, and backgrounds.

One powerful tool in this journey? Functional nutrition, which uses an individual-centered approach to care and chronic disease management. This nutrition method looks at each patient holistically, considering the various factors affecting their quest for health—from dietary and lifestyle choices to nutritional deficiencies and genetic makeup.