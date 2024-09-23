If you're going for a dewy look, this lightweight highlighter is a must. Some liquid luminizers add intense shimmer, which isn't always camera-friendly. However, this one simply makes the skin look healthier as if you're glowing from within. Plus, the ingredients are actually good for your skin—think of it as a functional primer. Either mix it into your foundation or apply it as a primer for a glow so bright everyone will think you just got an IV drip and slept through the night—even if you didn't.