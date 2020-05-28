"Daddy issues" is an informal term generally referring to the trouble some people have with forming secure relationships in adulthood, based on an early unhealthy connection or lack thereof with their father.

For what it's worth, it's not a condition listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM–5), and the term is often used as a way to belittle women's struggles and needs. (And by the way, anyone can have a complicated relationship with their father, not just women.) A more helpful term is simply attachment issues or attachment wounds, which in attachment theory refers to adults who had a troubled relationship with their earliest caregivers and now have difficulty forming secure attachments.

Here are a few signs you might have "daddy issues," aka attachment issues: