Should You Wash Your Face In The Morning? Here’s What A Pro Recommends
Everyone washes their face differently. Some people swear by an exfoliating wash, while others opt for a gentle cleanser. Some prefer creams, others gels. No matter which cleanser you choose, the question remains: How often should you wash your face?
To help shed some light on the frequently asked question, we have master esthetician Renée Rouleau. Below, she offers one point to take into consideration that you might not have thought of before.
Should you wash your face in the morning?
Let’s be clear: If you already swear by skipping a morning cleanse, then don’t worry about changing up your routine. Some skin types, particularly dry and sensitive skin types, may benefit from a simple water rinse in the morning, rather than a full cleanse.
However, Rouleau suggests considering a morning wash for the sake of serum efficacy. See, when you apply heavy, occlusive night creams and oils to the face in the evening, a simple splash of water might not fully wash them away.
This occlusive layer may even block other ingredients from penetrating into the skin and working their magic, like vitamin C for example. Rouleau mentions that in order for this popular brightening ingredient to work, it has to be able to actually reach the skin.
So washing off any residual skin care layers from the evening before may help this serum (and other products you use in the morning) be even more effective.
That being said, you don’t have to do a double cleanse with micellar water or an oil cleanser first, as there’s no stubborn SPF or makeup to remove. Simply splash your face with water, apply your cleanser, and follow the rest of your normal morning routine.
If you notice your skin begins to get dry, consider switching to a hydrating gel or cream cleanser if you don’t have one already.
The takeaway.
All of this to say: You should always listen to your own skin. Go ahead and skip the morning cleanse if you find your complexion super dry or irritated. However, there are benefits to cleansing your skin in the morning, including creating a fresh canvas for topical actives like vitamin C.
