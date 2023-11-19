Advertisement
5 Things To Keep In Mind This Sagittarius Season, According To Astrologers
The holiday season has officially begun, and with it, Sagittarius season is nearly here. As we inch closer to the winter solstice here in the Northern Hemisphere, Sagittarius comes to remind us of the value of adventure, embracing the new, and shattering glass ceilings.
Here are the important astrological happenings going down this Sag season, so you can make the most of this time of year, according to astrologers.
Sagittarius season encourages us to spread our wings
Sagittarius season kicks off this year on November 22 and will last until December 21, when we usher in Capricorn season. For the next four weeks, the energy of the Archer is abound, inspiring us all to lean into our more spontaneous, adventurous sides.
As a sign, Sagittarius is big on bold moves, and would rather ask for forgiveness than permission. We might all feel a bit more fiery than usual, especially considering passionate Mars is linking up with the sun in Sagittarius for a majority of this season. (But more on that in a bit!)
The Gemini full moon opens up the floodgates of communication
On November 27, we have a full moon in Gemini, closing out a six-month cycle that began with the Gemini new moon back in June. And according to the AstroTwins, given that Gemini is a mutable air sign, this is a potentially curious and flirty new moon that invites us to communicate and activate our throat chakras.
They add that in November, this month's full moon is also known as the "Beaver Moon," and it's an excellent one to get in touch with your senses and ground yourself in nature.
Mars amps up the Sag energy all season long
As aforementioned, trailblazer Mars is going to be linked up with the Sun in Sagittarius for most of this season, and that's good news for our drive and motivation amid all the holiday hustle and bustle!
As the twins explain, "This surge of optimism and can-do energy has a ripple effect across your whole life," adding, "From bucket-list travel plans to an idea for an independent business venture, you’ll suddenly have fuel in your tank to go for it—yes, even though it’s technically holiday season."
Venus moves into Scorpio, highlighting discernment in relationships
If Venus in Libra has us all cooing with rose-colored glasses on, Scorpio is happy to smack those glasses right off, thanks to its discerning and scrutinous nature. But that's only because Scorpio needs to make sure everything's all clear before they let their walls down! Once Scorpio does trust, however, the intimacy and spiritual depth it can reach with another is unmatched.
In other words? You might be looking more closely at your relationships, but the ones that pass the test can be strengthened tremendously now.
Mercury goes retrograde in Capricorn later this season
Finally, if you thought we've had enough Mercury retrogrades this year, think again! On December 12, Mercury goes retrograde in the sign of Capricorn until New Year's Day. (Yikes.)
Sure, we might not be closing out the year with the clearest of mental signals, but Mercury retrogrades are also an important time for reflection. To that end, one last Mercury retrograde before the year closes out might actually be just what we need to reassess our New Year's resolutions and reflect on this past year.
FAQs
What season is Sagittarius?
Sagittarius season closes out autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, lasting from November 22 to December 21.
What is the end of Sagittarius season?
Sagittarius season ends on December 21.
What are the dates for a Sagittarius?
Sagittarius season is November 22 to December 21.
The takeaway
Whether you try a new class, take a mini-vacation, or simply embrace more spontaneity, Sagittarius season is all about following your own lead, expanding your horizons, and finding the luck in every situation. With Mars along for the ride, the sky is truly the limit for what we can accomplish before the year ends.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.