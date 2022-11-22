3 Ways To Work With The Energy Of Sagittarius Season + Key Dates To Watch Out For
If Scorpio season coupled with eclipse season has left you in a bit of a tailspin, you'll be happy to know Sagittarius season is finally here, offering us a breath of fresh air and a much-needed mood lift. Here's what to know about the astrology behind this Sag season, plus a ritual to work with it.
What to know about this Sagittarius season.
This Sagittarius season begins November 22 and will last until December 21, when Capricorn season begins. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, Sagittarius is a super adventurous and rebellious sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion.
This is fitting energy coming off a Scorpio season, which Quinn notes had many of us going inward, and doing some internal excavation. "Sagittarius is going to now give us the space to go out and explore with this new identity, with whatever transformation we went through during Scorpio season," she explains, adding that Sag is like a plane ticket or open invitation.
She notes that this season offers us an opportunity to show up differently than we have in the past, whether in our relationships, within our families (hello, holiday gatherings!), or even with ourselves. "And with Sagittarius being ruled by Jupiter, this is really about being able to put your desires into action," Quinn adds.
In terms of the dates to watch out for between now and Capricorn season, Quinn notes we'll have a new moon on the 23rd, the day after Sag season begins, and a full moon in Gemini on December 7. The sun and Venus will also be conjunct in Sagittarius from the beginning of Sag season until December 9, spotlighting relationships in a fresh and exciting way.
Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, will also be ending its nearly five-month-long retrograde period on the 23rd, the same day as the new moon. As such, Quinn says, "This is a great time to move your manifestations forward because luck is on your side."
How to work with this energy:
Write down your intentions.
This Sagittarius season (and particularly the new moon) is a great time to set intentions, whether for the next couple of weeks, months, or even into 2023. Quinn suggests making a ritual of your intention setting by sitting down and first getting clear on what your intentions actually are. Then, write them out and keep them in mind this Sag season.
Do some candle magic.
Quinn is a big proponent of candle magic, and given that Sagittarius is a fire sign, this would be a fitting time for it. Holding in mind your intentions going forward, she explains, light a candle, and think about the blessings coming into your life.
"Use that candle, watch how it burns, and see how it's sending you messages about those intentions and manifestations," she tells mbg.
Travel or make travel plans.
Lastly, Quinn says you can embrace Sagittarius' adventurous and travel-oriented vibe by heading out on a trip or starting to make plans for one. "Even if you're not going during Sag season, it's a great time to think about what the new year is going to look like and if you're going to be setting up any travel plans—because Sag is a jet-setter, and it's going to be very fruitful for us to be thinking about those kinds of things," she explains.
The takeaway.
Sagittarius season kicks off with a bang, as the new moon arrives and Jupiter goes direct one day into it. Between the holiday season, a sun-Venus conjunction, and Sag's quintessential, free-spirited energy, this next month should feel optimistic, expansive, and even quite lucky.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.