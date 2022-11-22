This Sagittarius season begins November 22 and will last until December 21, when Capricorn season begins. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, Sagittarius is a super adventurous and rebellious sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance, and expansion.

This is fitting energy coming off a Scorpio season, which Quinn notes had many of us going inward, and doing some internal excavation. "Sagittarius is going to now give us the space to go out and explore with this new identity, with whatever transformation we went through during Scorpio season," she explains, adding that Sag is like a plane ticket or open invitation.

She notes that this season offers us an opportunity to show up differently than we have in the past, whether in our relationships, within our families (hello, holiday gatherings!), or even with ourselves. "And with Sagittarius being ruled by Jupiter, this is really about being able to put your desires into action," Quinn adds.

In terms of the dates to watch out for between now and Capricorn season, Quinn notes we'll have a new moon on the 23rd, the day after Sag season begins, and a full moon in Gemini on December 7. The sun and Venus will also be conjunct in Sagittarius from the beginning of Sag season until December 9, spotlighting relationships in a fresh and exciting way.

Sagittarius' ruler, Jupiter, will also be ending its nearly five-month-long retrograde period on the 23rd, the same day as the new moon. As such, Quinn says, "This is a great time to move your manifestations forward because luck is on your side."