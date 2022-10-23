Ready For Scorpio Season? Here's What To Expect, From An Astrologer
We're officially over halfway through the astrological year, and that can only mean one thing: Scorpio season has arrived. To find out more about what this Scorpio season is all about, plus how to tap into its energy, we asked an astrologer for the low down—here's what she had to say.
Advertisement
What is Scorpio season all about?
Scorpio is known for being mysterious, moody, and even a little dark—and its season definitely has similar energy. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, when you think Scorpio, think rebirth and transformation—a phoenix rising from the ashes.
She explains that this astrological season asks us what we need to burn to the ground in order to rise once more and enter a new chapter.
"As we're nearing the end of fall season, right before we go into winter and into hibernation, this can be a really great time see which layers need to be shed," she says, adding, "Scorpio is the deepest of the water signs, so they really delve into shadow work and what it looks like to move through transformation."
The astrology behind this Scorpio season.
As far as the important dates to watch out for this Scorpio season, Quinn says you'll want to pay close attention to the new moon partial solar eclipse on October 25, as well as the lunar eclipse on November 8. "This is a two-week portal where things basically speed up—we're gonna see a lot of unexpected blessings come in during that time," she notes.
Venus will also be closest to the sun at the very beginning of Scorpio season, which, according to Quinn, will highlight themes around love and relationships. "So with a Scorpio new moon, a partial eclipse, and Venus being directly next to the sun, this is a great time to speak your truth on your relationships," she adds.
And lastly, don't expect things to necessarily be smooth sailing. Although Saturn is about to leave retrograde at the end of this month, Mars is about to enter it, which Quinn says is likely to bring up a lot of karma, and namely, karmic lessons.
"Karmic lessons are very much tied to our rebirth processes, because usually whatever is holding us back are old karmic lessons, so those are going to feel extra strong and extra loud towards the end of October with this Saturn placement," she explains.
Advertisement
How to work with this energy.
Taking all these Scorpio season ongoings into account, the obvious question is, how can we best work with this energy to facilitate transformation? According to Quinn, it's a good idea to think back to what was going on for you six months ago in May, "as a reflection point for what to possibly expect during this eclipse season."
She also notes that this is an excellent time to do any shadow work, and/or inner child work, particularly around themes like karmic lessons, your own darkness, and healing you want to take place.
(Check out our guides to shadow work and inner child healing for more info there!)
And if you're one for tarot readings, Quinn also suggests a quick, three-card spread to help understand those karmic lessons you may be dealing with. Here are the questions to ask for each card pull:
- What did this Saturn retrograde have to teach me?
- Which karmic lessons have I already released?
- Which karmic lessons still need my attention?
The takeaway.
Scorpio energy in general is pretty intense, and with this Scorpio season also including a powerful two-week portal, the potential for rebirth is ripe. While the shadowy aspects of this time may not be easy, when we can lean into the depths, we can come out anew on the other side.
Advertisement
Sex life in retrograde?
Your FREE Astrology Sex, Love and Attraction Guide.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.