Scorpio is known for being mysterious, moody, and even a little dark—and its season definitely has similar energy. As astrology expert Imani Quinn tells mbg, when you think Scorpio, think rebirth and transformation—a phoenix rising from the ashes.

She explains that this astrological season asks us what we need to burn to the ground in order to rise once more and enter a new chapter.

"As we're nearing the end of fall season, right before we go into winter and into hibernation, this can be a really great time see which layers need to be shed," she says, adding, "Scorpio is the deepest of the water signs, so they really delve into shadow work and what it looks like to move through transformation."