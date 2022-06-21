Gear Up For An Astrologically Dynamic Cancer Season With These Tips

What To Know About This Cancer Season's Energy + How To Work With It, From An Astrologer
The summer solstice is here, and with it, the beginning of summer—and Cancer season. As we plunge into the watery depths of this sensitive sign, here's what to know, plus how to work with this energy, according to an astrologer.
What to know about this Cancer season:
We're gearing up for an astrologically dynamic Cancer season, with the sun moving through the sign of the crab, as well as Mars and Jupiter in fiery Aries. And with the influence of impassioned Mars and Jupiter, Cancerian themes are sure to be amplified, according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn.
Because Cancer season begins on the same day as the summer solstice, Quinn explains, "It's welcoming in a new season, which means it's welcoming in change and new energy." And Cancers are known for being very family-oriented and having a close knit group, she adds, "so this is a great time to spend time with your loved ones and people that you enjoy being around, really nurturing your relationships."
Now, factoring in the impact of Mars and Jupiter, Quinn tells mbg that the strong activation of both planets in Aries will emphasize the urge to expand and start something new. Plus, we're coming off an intense eclipse season and a Mercury retrograde, so the lighter energy of early Cancer season will have us feeling relieved and ready to take action—though things may feel denser the farther into the season we go.
"There's this really light, social energy, and an opportunity for new beginnings, then as we move farther into Cancer season, into July and away from Gemini season, there's going to have to be an emotional breakthrough in order to move forward with projects," Quinn explains.
So, while you may want to dive into something new headfirst, she notes that the best thing you can do at this time is tap into your emotional body. "If you need a breakthrough in order to get through a project or get through shifting a relationship, you're going to have to go through the emotional experience and the emotional story behind it, in order to charge forward and find a clear pathway to get there," she tells mbg.
A ritual for this Cancer season:
Knowing that Cancer is very emotionally sensitive, as well as ruled by the moon, Quinn notes Cancer season is a great time for working with the water element, as well as tapping into your emotions and intuition.
You could spend time near the ocean or another body of water, she says, adding that bodies of water can be healing and alkalizing for moving through emotions and being present in your body. You could also take a spiritual ritual bath, which we'll outline below, as another way to connect to water.
And because Cancer is so connected to the moon, Quinn says opting to do these rituals on either the new or full moon during Cancer season would be particularly potent.
Here's how to do a ritual bath, as outlined in our complete guide to spiritual baths.
- Water that has been blessed (add some moon water to your bath, or simply set an intention as your tub fills)
- Organic, plant-based scents
- Bath-safe essential oils
- Candles
- Incense
- Plants/herbs
- Stones or crystals
- Himalayan or Epsom salts
- Tea bags
- Moon water
- Mood lighting
- Music
- Set the mood: Turn off any artificial lights. Darkness, candlelight, or natural light will support the experience. Light your candles or incense if you're using any, and turn on your music of choice if you're opting for music.
- Set your intention: Ask yourself what it is you'd like to get out of this bath and what your body, mind, and spirit need. Set the intention that this bath will help facilitate healing and peace for you.
- Get in the bath: When you're ready, get in the bath. And remember, simply soaking your feet or dunking your head in water counts, too. Whichever you're going for today, get in the water.
- Allow yourself to be there as you are: As you soak, focus on your breath. Start to become an objective observer of how you feel, allowing what comes up to move through you without judgment or resistance.
- Notice where healing is needed: As things come up for you, notice where healing is needed, and then imagine that healing occurring right there, in the bath. This is a great time to do any visualizations or meditations you may find helpful.
- When you're ready, close the ritual: Sit for as long as you need, and when you're ready, close out your spiritual bath. Thank any guides you may have worked with, if you do so. Seal the ritual with gratitude, and acknowledge the healing that took place. As long as it isn't filled with synthetic soaps, you can also offer some of your water back to the Earth (or your houseplants), if you like.
The takeaway:
The bottom line is, Cancer season is an incredibly sensitive time in which we're all encouraged to cozy up, connect with those most important to us, and listen to our intuition. For the next four weeks, emotions may be at the forefront, but when we pay attention and integrate them, there's always something to be learned—and even healed.