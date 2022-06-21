 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
What To Know About This Cancer Season's Energy + How To Work With It, From An Astrologer

What To Know About This Cancer Season's Energy + How To Work With It, From An Astrologer

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Gear Up For An Astrologically Dynamic Cancer Season With These Tips

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 21, 2022 — 10:47 AM

The summer solstice is here, and with it, the beginning of summer—and Cancer season. As we plunge into the watery depths of this sensitive sign, here's what to know, plus how to work with this energy, according to an astrologer.

What to know about this Cancer season:

We're gearing up for an astrologically dynamic Cancer season, with the sun moving through the sign of the crab, as well as Mars and Jupiter in fiery Aries. And with the influence of impassioned Mars and Jupiter, Cancerian themes are sure to be amplified, according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS Imani Quinn.

Because Cancer season begins on the same day as the summer solstice, Quinn explains, "It's welcoming in a new season, which means it's welcoming in change and new energy." And Cancers are known for being very family-oriented and having a close knit group, she adds, "so this is a great time to spend time with your loved ones and people that you enjoy being around, really nurturing your relationships."

Now, factoring in the impact of Mars and Jupiter, Quinn tells mbg that the strong activation of both planets in Aries will emphasize the urge to expand and start something new. Plus, we're coming off an intense eclipse season and a Mercury retrograde, so the lighter energy of early Cancer season will have us feeling relieved and ready to take action—though things may feel denser the farther into the season we go.

"There's this really light, social energy, and an opportunity for new beginnings, then as we move farther into Cancer season, into July and away from Gemini season, there's going to have to be an emotional breakthrough in order to move forward with projects," Quinn explains.

So, while you may want to dive into something new headfirst, she notes that the best thing you can do at this time is tap into your emotional body. "If you need a breakthrough in order to get through a project or get through shifting a relationship, you're going to have to go through the emotional experience and the emotional story behind it, in order to charge forward and find a clear pathway to get there," she tells mbg.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

A ritual for this Cancer season:

Knowing that Cancer is very emotionally sensitive, as well as ruled by the moon, Quinn notes Cancer season is a great time for working with the water element, as well as tapping into your emotions and intuition.

You could spend time near the ocean or another body of water, she says, adding that bodies of water can be healing and alkalizing for moving through emotions and being present in your body. You could also take a spiritual ritual bath, which we'll outline below, as another way to connect to water.

And because Cancer is so connected to the moon, Quinn says opting to do these rituals on either the new or full moon during Cancer season would be particularly potent.

Here's how to do a ritual bath, as outlined in our complete guide to spiritual baths.

Things to incorporate
  • Water that has been blessed (add some moon water to your bath, or simply set an intention as your tub fills)
  • Organic, plant-based scents
  • Bath-safe essential oils
  • Candles
  • Incense
  • Plants/herbs
  • Stones or crystals
  • Himalayan or Epsom salts
  • Tea bags
  • Moon water
  • Mood lighting
  • Music
How to do it:
  1. Set the mood: Turn off any artificial lights. Darkness, candlelight, or natural light will support the experience. Light your candles or incense if you're using any, and turn on your music of choice if you're opting for music.
  2. Set your intention: Ask yourself what it is you'd like to get out of this bath and what your body, mind, and spirit need. Set the intention that this bath will help facilitate healing and peace for you.
  3. Get in the bath: When you're ready, get in the bath. And remember, simply soaking your feet or dunking your head in water counts, too. Whichever you're going for today, get in the water.
  4. Allow yourself to be there as you are: As you soak, focus on your breath. Start to become an objective observer of how you feel, allowing what comes up to move through you without judgment or resistance.
  5. Notice where healing is needed: As things come up for you, notice where healing is needed, and then imagine that healing occurring right there, in the bath. This is a great time to do any visualizations or meditations you may find helpful.
  6. When you're ready, close the ritual: Sit for as long as you need, and when you're ready, close out your spiritual bath. Thank any guides you may have worked with, if you do so. Seal the ritual with gratitude, and acknowledge the healing that took place. As long as it isn't filled with synthetic soaps, you can also offer some of your water back to the Earth (or your houseplants), if you like.

The takeaway:

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(288)
sleep support+

The bottom line is, Cancer season is an incredibly sensitive time in which we're all encouraged to cozy up, connect with those most important to us, and listen to our intuition. For the next four weeks, emotions may be at the forefront, but when we pay attention and integrate them, there's always something to be learned—and even healed.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Why You Might Want To Stay In & Rest This Week, According To An Intuitive

Natasha Levinger
Why You Might Want To Stay In & Rest This Week, According To An Intuitive
Spirituality

Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Sign From The Universe Can Mean Fortune Is On Your Side Right Now
$89.99

Astrology Fundamentals

With The AstroTwins
Astrology Fundamentals
Beauty

This Collagen Powder Is So Good "I'm On My Third Round" Says A Reviewer

Alexandra Engler
This Collagen Powder Is So Good "I'm On My Third Round" Says A Reviewer
Beauty

Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen

Jamie Schneider
Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen
Integrative Health

3 Ways This Essential Vitamin Supports Women & Men In Everyday Health

Morgan Chamberlain
3 Ways This Essential Vitamin Supports Women & Men In Everyday Health
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

5 Unexpected Ways To Get Your Gut Microbiome In Tip-Top Shape This Summer

Steph Eckelkamp
5 Unexpected Ways To Get Your Gut Microbiome In Tip-Top Shape This Summer
Integrative Health

This Habit May Help Improve Brain Function In Adults 80+, Study Finds

Merrell Readman
This Habit May Help Improve Brain Function In Adults 80+, Study Finds
Functional Food

Do This When Ordering At A Restaurant To Avoid Unhealthy Cooking Oils

Olivia Giacomo
Do This When Ordering At A Restaurant To Avoid Unhealthy Cooking Oils
Beauty

Finally: A Body Lotion That Can *Actually* Soften Crepey Skin

Hannah Frye
Finally: A Body Lotion That Can *Actually* Soften Crepey Skin
Recipes

These 3 Collagen-Packed Smoothie Recipes Are Perfect For On-The-Go Mornings

Hannah Frye
These 3 Collagen-Packed Smoothie Recipes Are Perfect For On-The-Go Mornings
Beauty

These Are The Top 3 Supplements For Healthy Hair Growth, According To Research

Jamie Schneider
These Are The Top 3 Supplements For Healthy Hair Growth, According To Research
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ready-for-cancer-season-heres-what-to-know-from-astrologer

Your article and new folder have been saved!