Power Up For The Summer Solstice: 8 Solstice Rituals To Energize This Season
Can you feel it? We're now in the "full moon" phase of the year when waxing energies and magical potency are at peak intensity. Weddings, marriage proposals, and baby blessings are lucky now—as are rituals of unity among families and communities.
The holiday of Midsummer [also known as "Litha"] marks the height of this waxing season; a time of peak fertility when the sun is honored with three days of joyous celebration. It is a time of both celebration and reflection.
Midsummer solstice in the northern hemisphere marks the longest day of the year, when the sun is at the very peak of its power. Nature is in bloom, and traditionally, cultures around the world have seen summer as a celebration of the strength and fertility of Mother Earth and of other goddesses who represent the divine feminine.
Here are eight rituals to honor the longest day of the year.
Meet some of the gods and goddesses of the summer solstice.
- Roman: Juno, patroness of marriage
- Roman: Vesta, goddess of the heath
- Greek: Hestia, goddess of the hearth
- Japanese: Amaterasu, solar goddess
- Greek: Rhea, goddess of female fertility
- Welsh: Arianrhod, Celtic goddess of fertility and rebirth
- Egyptian: Aten, Egyptian sun god
- Greek: Apollo, od of the sun, music, and healing
- Aztec: Huitzilopochtli, warrior/sun god
Eight solstice rituals to try this season:
1. Here comes the sun
Begin this summer solstice by waking up early to watch the sunrise. Many traditions say there is a power in the sun, and in the early morning its life force is the strongest. If possible, do this outdoors.
As you meditate on the light and warmth of the sun, place your hands on your solar plexus. Imagine you can fill it with all the energy you require to do your work in the world. Light is a living consciousness that responds instantly to your call—let it come into your field through the solar plexus, into your spine. Radiate it outward from your body.
Now, imagine that you can radiate light out to everyone on the Earth, like the sun. Become a beacon for light.
End your meditation by walking barefoot in the morning dew to symbolize your connection to Mother Nature and affirm good health.
2. Burn baby burn
Just about every culture celebrates Midsummer with fire. If you decide to light a fire, make sure you can do it safely by using a fire pit, hibachi, or grill. If this is not possible, use a yellow candle.
Write down all the things you are ready to release this season so you can have more energy for the important things in life. Take your time and look at what keeps you from your best self. What are you ready to leave behind? What beliefs keep you stuck? What habits are derailing your ability to have the love, health, and joy you desire? Where have you taken on the anxiousness, fear, and anger of the collective?
Now place the paper in the fire while saying, I now release all negativity to the flames. The Goddess of Fire will clear my pain. Thank you and so it is.
Be careful to either burn it in a safe container or somewhere it won't touch vegetation—and make sure the fire is completely out before walking away.
3. Fall in love with life
Remember the feeling of a new love? Everything feels vibrant and alive. Practice falling in love with your life, inviting in dancing, laughter, and music. Pay attention to the flowers around you, delight in the colors, and let yourself smile and express joy.
Notice the children playing in your neighborhood. Let their joy infect you. Hop on a swing in the park, skip down the street, jump in a puddle of water. Get some finger paints and go wild. Crank up the dance music and move your body.
The more you practice feeling joyful, the more joy you will experience. Expand your capacity to receive love and joy. Like any new skill, the more you practice, the better you will get at it. So, start right now.
4. Midsummer magical herbs
Many herbs are used in summer rituals. They can be made into incense or used to anoint candles. On the summer solstice, some are thrown into the bonfires for good luck and health. They can also be sewn into a charm bag and worn or carried when needed.
Here are a few of my favorites:
- Fennel: Confidence, longevity, and courage
- St. john’s wort: Courage, confidence, magic, success
- Lily: Peace, heal the pain of a broken heart
- Frankincense: All-purpose solar incense for consecration, spirituality, and success
- Chickweed: Herb worn to attract love
- Heather: Brings one in touch with inner beauty and divinity
- Lavender: Love, harmony, domestic tranquility, and mental clarity
- Mugwort: Magic, longevity, clairvoyance, psychic empowerment
- Rose: Love, compassion, beauty; An aphrodisiac attributed to Venus
- Vervain: Love, magic, aphrodisiac, consecration
5. Summer solstice picnic
The solstice is a time for celebration and coming together with friends, family, and community. Use this day to delight in the foods of summer. Mexican peppers, tomatoes, blackened dishes, curries, spicy sauce—these are all sun foods.
Traditionally, you want to eat grilled food that uses an open flame to represent the sun, round food (i.e. round pumpernickel bread), and anything with honey.
Bring a fruit salad of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cherries. Top it off with fresh lemonade or make some mead. Mead was the drink given to newly married couples after the wedding to ensure fertility and is where the term “honeymoon” comes from.
6. Make a charm bag
Create a charm bag which you will consecrate (dedicate to a single purpose), and wear or carry when needed. This is a fun way have the energy you desire in a tangible form.
Make or buy a small bag or pouch. Decorate it with shells, beads, and feathers to celebrate the joys of this season. You might use a red bead for passion, a turquoise bead for the friends you shared good times with, a shell for the fun you have at the beach, and a feather for the freedom you feel running around barefoot, for example.
Take your time and fill the bag with rose petals for love and corn for prosperity. Add some sunflower seeds for a happy and healthy life.
Hold it in your hands, take a few deep breaths and feel how it feels to embody this energy.
Hang the bag on your mirror, wear it around your neck as an amulet, put it on your altar, keep it in your car, or carry it with you to bring your summer vision with you wherever you go.
7. Sologamy ceremony
June is the month for weddings, so why not make a commitment to yourself with a sologamy ceremony? Loving yourself and making this commitment strengthens your self compassion and allows in more love. Remember your relationship with yourself is key in having relationships with others.
You can do this alone or with witnesses. Make it small and intimate—or throw yourself a large party. You can create a formal wedding or do it in your living room. You can walk down an aisle, dress in formal wedding attire, have music, a wedding cake, and buy yourself a ring or something that represents your commitment to yourself. Whatever you choose to do, just make it special.
You can write your own vows, but here are some ideas:
- I promise to love and appreciate myself
- I promise to be gentle with myself
- I promise to live my life to the fullest
- I promise to honor and take care of myself to the best of my ability
- I promise to honor my time and make myself a priority
- I promise to ask for help when I need it
Toast yourself with your favorite beverage, and celebrate!
8. Wishing magic
The summer solstice is a very auspicious time to make a wish.
Use red roses and go to a lake, stream, or ocean. If that is not possible, get a large bowl and fill it with water.
As you pick each petal, welcome in new possibilities. Say your name and affirm a goal or make a wish out loud, for example:
Spirit, may my intentions be transformed into manifestations. Thank you for the opportunity to live out my dreams. I promise not to take my own efforts, or the help offered to me, for granted. I promise to live my life as a powerful creator with good to all concerned.
The takeaway
From making a charm bag to watching the sunrise, there are so many ways to spend the summer solstice. However you choose to honor the longest day of the year, know it's a potent and powerful time for both celebrating the Earth, as well as making things happen for yourself.