I wore a fanciful floral outfit—not a white dress—and made my way to the lush spa cenote. Fernanda, a shaman, was waiting there for me, beating a tambourine with several palm leaves decoratively placed on the floor before her. Music escaped from behind the trees, where a partially concealed man was playing a flutelike instrument that added intensity to the whole affair. Raindrops poured just before we began, a foreshadowing of the cleansing ahead.

After four days of introspection and rest, I was ready to get married to myself, say my vows, and truly mean them.

Though there are no official numbers, sologamy—marriage to oneself—appears to be gaining some popularity. Back in 1996, NBA star Dennis Rodman donned a white wedding dress to marry himself. Then the concept really hit the mainstream after a 2003 Sex and the City episode, "A Woman's Right to Shoes," where, in defiance of the stigmatism faced by single, unmarried women, Carrie Bradshaw announced to a friend that she intended to wed herself and set up her own registry. Today, dedicated companies, packages, and retreats have popped up to cater to people wanting to say "I do" to themselves.

In general, the single population in the U.S. has been steadily growing since 1990, according to a recent analysis from the Pew Research Center. Roughly 38% of adults in the U.S. were unpartnered in 2019, up from 29% in 1990. Some are forgoing marriage altogether, and a select few are actively choosing themselves as "the one."

One particular experience I kept hearing about was the Marry Oneself Journey at Rosewood Mayakoba, a resort along Mexico's Riviera Maya. Far from a headline-grabbing gimmick, this self-marriage ceremony is set over four days and led by a resident healer with pre-Hispanic shamanism lineage, with a focus on self-connection and healing. Having recovered from an erratic infatuation with finding someone else to love, this self-love ritual seemed like the perfect way to reaffirm my commitment to myself.

Back in January of 2019, I decided to give up dating and all romantic relationships for the entire calendar year. This was to recharge after a series of heartbreaks and the realization that I had viewed my own life as empty if it didn't include a "better half" to complete me. Like many women, I judged myself and damningly believed that I would be a failure if nobody ever put a ring on it. Rather than taking responsibility for my own contentment, I based my happiness on my relationship status. I jumped into relationships headfirst, often lost myself, and put other people's needs ahead of my own.

That year of singledom kick-started a radical journey to fill up my self-love tank that has included travel, sweet solitude, and soul-searching. That time to myself helped me finally shed such limiting beliefs, and I feel deeply grateful for the fact. Marrying myself was thus the ultimate commemoration and celebration of this turnaround.