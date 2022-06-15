This season means something different for everyone (to find out your summer personality, take our quiz!). But for our culture connoisseurs and well-tanned travelers out there, summer means indulging our spontaneity, whether that's finally getting on the pottery wheel, visiting a new destination, or simply enjoying the unique flavor artistry of Waterloo Sparkling Water. Your pals may be content grabbing a brew and lying poolside, but you see summer as a chance to expand your horizons. And to get you started, we've created a summer bucket list as eclectic as you are.