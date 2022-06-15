Summer is the season to prioritize having fun and living life at full flavor. While we all love a good summer barbeque and impromptu beach trip, the heat of summertime invites us to spice things up and think outside the box when it comes to our weekend plans.

This season means something different for everyone (to find out your summer personality, take our quiz!). But for our culture connoisseurs and well-tanned travelers out there, summer means indulging our spontaneity, whether that’s finally getting on the pottery wheel, visiting a new destination, or simply enjoying the unique flavor artistry of Waterloo Sparkling Water. Your pals may be content grabbing a brew and laying poolside, but you see summer as a chance to expand your horizons. And to get you started, we’ve created a summer bucket list as eclectic as you are.