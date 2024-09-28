Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

4 Nutrition Tips For Anxiety, Digestion & More, From A Functional RD 

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
September 28, 2024
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Michelle Shapiro, R.D.
Image by Michelle Shapiro / mbg Creative
September 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

When it comes to optimal nutrition, how you feel when you eat is just as important as what you put on your plate. The mind-body connection is very much real, which makes it pretty difficult to reach your physical health goals without a holistic approach. 

Functional registered dietitian Michelle Shapiro, R.D., wholeheartedly agrees: "I truly think functional nutrition and functional medicine are the way," she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. So take a peek at her nonnegotiable nutrition tips below, and you'll also find advice to reduce anxiety, support detoxification, and enhance digestion—in addition to her favorite kitchen staples, of course: 

1.

Find a peaceful environment

"The most basic principles of digestion are: Eat in a peaceful environment, eat with a really good posture, notice and be present during your meals," says Shapiro. See, you can't expect to reach optimal health if you're constantly under stress. You want to eat while your body is in that "rest and digest" state—that way, you can actually digest the nutrients you're consuming. 

In fact, your stomach has its own nervous system called the enteric nervous system1; and when the enteric nervous system absorbs stress hormones, it can affect the speed at which food moves through the digestive tract (which can lead to stress-induced constipation or diarrhea). Perhaps that's why mindful eating has been shown to optimize digestive function2

1.

Eat more grounding foods 

"When it comes to anxiety, the top thing I'm looking at is the consumption of grounding foods," says Shapiro. What does "grounding" mean, you ask? "Things that feel cooked, warm, cozy, and are very nutrient-dense. That could very easily be meat, starchy vegetables, [or] amazing oils and fats." 

There's a reason we call it comfort food: Eating these nutrient-dense dishes is like giving your insides a giant bear hug. It's a tip that stems from Ayurveda, which views anxiety as the result of too much vata.

To balance this dosha, Ayurvedic experts recommend increasing pitta (fire) in your belly by eating warm, easily digested food. You can find some cozy, vata-balancing sample recipes here

3.

Hydrate! 

According to Shapiro, hydration is "the whole game" when it comes to optimizing hunger hormones. Water intake, after all, has been shown to increase energy expenditure3 and fat oxidation, especially in situations of obesity. 

"Make sure you're getting an optimal amount of water," says Shapiro. (Always listen to what your body needs, but the National Academy of Medicine recommends 9 and 12.5 cups a day for healthy women and men, respectively.) "And making sure you're getting adequate electrolytes with that is going to be really important too," Shapiro adds.

Electrolytes help regulate a variety of functions in your body, such as muscle contraction, pH balance, and according to Shapiro, your hunger hormones. 

4.

Support your liver

Your liver does a lot for you. For instance, the organ metabolizes a wide range of compounds, from alcohol to medications and, yes, nutrients.

But "what many people don't realize is that for your liver to be able to detoxify, it requires a huge nutrient demand," says Shapiro. "Your liver requires an input of many different vitamins and minerals just for it to be able to function in the first place." 

That's why she recommends adopting a liver- and gut-friendly diet, including lots of foods with sulforaphane (think broccoli, cauliflower, etc.). "Ghee is really supportive, too," she notes, as is getting enough protein.

You could also opt for a liver detox supplement if you'd like to further aid the organ's detoxifying actions. 

The takeaway 

We believe food is medicine, and the way you eat can play a role in easing digestion, reducing stress, and so much more. A good grocery list is important, but so is how you incorporate those staples into your daily routine.

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track
Integrative Health

5 Things That Make Your Sleep Score Plummet & How To Get It Back On Track

Emma Loewe

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.