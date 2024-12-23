Broadly judging the health benefits of rice can be difficult since there are so many varieties: white, brown, wild, jasmine, basmati, the list goes on. In general, though, the author of Eat Your Vitamins and registered dietitian nutritionist Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN, says all types of rice can fit into a healthy diet. "Our bodies run on carbohydrates, and rice is an excellent way to meet your energy needs," she tells mbg.