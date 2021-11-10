In the northern hemisphere, the time has come to get our greenery collections ready for the winter ahead. The first order of business: Finding each one a spot where it can thrive through dimmer days and chillier conditions.

You'll want to avoid pressing your plants against drafty, frigid windows or putting them on top of active radiators. Most popular houseplants hale from tropical conditions and appreciate mild temperatures (between 65 and 75°F) and moderate humidity levels (around 50%), so the former will be too cold for them and the latter will be too dry.

While these two spots are off the table, there are countless other places where you can show off your houseplants this season. Here are a few unexpected options to consider: