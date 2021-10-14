 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Home
A (Very) Fast-Growing Houseplant Stars In This Pacific Northwest Home Tour

A (Very) Fast-Growing Houseplant Stars In This Pacific Northwest Home Tour

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Three dogs sitting in a kitchen with light coming through the window

Image by mbg Creative / @stochasticverse

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 14, 2021 — 12:42 PM

Pamela Gant (@stochasticverse on Instagram)'s home in Tacoma, Washington is chock-full of the finer things in life: plants, macrame, and her three adorable terrier dogs, Penny, Persephone, and Ptolemy. Follow along as Gant gives us a tour of the lush space and shares how she decorates it to keep every member of the family—two-legged and four—happy and healthy.

What are three words that describe your design philosophy at home?

Practical, plant-filled, relaxing.

Advertisement

Did you have a favorite plant or type of plant at the moment? What do you love about it?

I adore hoyas and their tolerance of the indoor environment! It's a bonus that they will bloom like crazy, which is a weird thing to experience in a house (not just a conservatory!). I have hoyas in every single room and the outdoor greenhouse. Currently, my favorite hoya is the linearis, because it is long and wild and blooming like mad!

Living room and bathroom filled with green hanging and potted house plants

Image by @stochasticverse

Any tips for keeping all those beautiful plants with dogs in the house?

probiotic+

probiotic+
Tackle your gut issues now, so you don’t have to think about them later.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

Keep plants off the floor. Opt for a plant stand or put plants on a higher shelf. My oldest dog is in love with eating dirt, inside or outside, so I have to be very diligent about this. It's also important to keep pets away from soil if you are using a systemic pesticide, which is poisonous to consume. For larger potted plants that need floor space, use a thick layer of rock or some kind of decorative topper to keep soil inaccessible to wandering pet mouths.

Advertisement

What object in your home brings you the most joy and why?

Aside from all of the plants, Jon and I really love our walnut coffee table! Furniture that is versatile, configurable to the need at hand (like movie nights!), and beautiful really brings us joy. We enjoy picking out thrifted furniture together. When functional meets form, we are very happy!

What’s the oldest thing in your home? Newest?

The house itself was built in 1905 as a basic little box house with a squished attic. It has been added onto and transformed for the last 116 years! We are honored to be a part of its history. The newest is the black walnut wall shelves we recently purchased from a wood-working couple in Canada. They are a stunning addition to the room and do a great job of housing my ever-growing hoya collection.

living room with a walnut table and plants, brown leather chairs and three dogs sitting.

Image by @stochasticverse

probiotic+

'It has really improved my gut health and digestion"*

Karin F., Verified Buyer of probiotic+

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells?

The neighbor's dogs are kept outside 24/7 and we hear them howling every hour on the hour like a chiming clock gone wrong (we feel bad for them!). Otherwise, you hear the sound of a fan whirring, me typing away on my computer while I work-from-home, Jon's laughter as he plays video games with friends from around the world, and the dogs wrestling and running about. Our typical smells are tobacco and spice-scented candles, lavender laundry detergent, blooming hoyas, and when the rain hits... wet dog. We try our hardest to contain that last one!

How does your home support your health & well-being?

Home is a place to feel at peace. To rest, reset, and feel absolutely comfortable in your own skin. Our home helps us recenter after a long day out in "the world," much like a cave to retreat to when the mind is dizzy and exhausted. These four walls offer security, and through that security we're able to rest easy, which is incredibly important for our mental health. The beautiful things we've put inside the home are simply an opportunity for self-expression that brings joy!

Backyard patio with blue rug, brown table, plants, and a blue couch

Image by @stochasticverse

Advertisement

What’s the most sentimental thing hanging on your walls and what’s the story behind it?

We have a beautiful framed piece of art that says "Swecker" hanging in our living room. It was made by a local artist for the family around the time my husband, Jon, was born in Korea. When his father died this piece was passed on to him and we cherish it.

What does the word 'home' mean to you?

Home means base camp. It's the place you organize your affairs, rest up for adventure, relax with family and friends, and think about what truly matters to you. No matter where we go in life, we know we will eventually return home where things are familiar and peaceful. 

Advertisement

Recreate the look:

Kitchen shelves filled with plants, shower with herringbone tile and plants, and a kitchen window with plants.

Image by mbg Creative

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

Wait—Does Sweat Clog Your Pores? The Answer May Surprise You

Jamie Schneider
Wait—Does Sweat Clog Your Pores? The Answer May Surprise You
Beauty

Think You Have Downturned Eyes? You'll Want These Makeup Tips On Lock

Jamie Schneider
Think You Have Downturned Eyes? You'll Want These Makeup Tips On Lock
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Recipes

The Nutty Crumble On These Healthy Homemade Jam Bars Is To Die For

Eliza Sullivan
The Nutty Crumble On These Healthy Homemade Jam Bars Is To Die For
Sex

Apparently Stress Can Mess With Your Sex Hormones: 7 Tips From An OB/GYN To Help

Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
Apparently Stress Can Mess With Your Sex Hormones: 7 Tips From An OB/GYN To Help
Love

Exactly How To Recover From A Big Fight With Your Partner, From A Therapist

Deborah J. Fox, MSW
Exactly How To Recover From A Big Fight With Your Partner, From A Therapist
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Women's Health

Wait...Is It Bad To Drink Coffee During Your Period? OB/GYNs Answer

Abby Moore
Wait...Is It Bad To Drink Coffee During Your Period? OB/GYNs Answer
Integrative Health

FYI: This Natural Antioxidant Declines With Age & Is Super Hard To Eat Enough Of

Alexandra Engler
FYI: This Natural Antioxidant Declines With Age & Is Super Hard To Eat Enough Of
Meditation

The One Place You Shouldn't Be Meditating, According To A Sleep Psychologist

Emma Loewe
The One Place You Shouldn't Be Meditating, According To A Sleep Psychologist
Personal Growth

"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life

Sarah Regan
"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life
Functional Food

The One Healthy, Warming Ingredient We’re Putting In Nearly Everything

Eliza Sullivan
The One Healthy, Warming Ingredient We’re Putting In Nearly Everything
Spirituality

Consider This A Sign You're Ready For A Fresh Start + What It Means For You

Sarah Regan
Consider This A Sign You're Ready For A Fresh Start + What It Means For You
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/holistic-home-tour-pamela-gant-in-tacoma-washington

Your article and new folder have been saved!