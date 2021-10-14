A (Very) Fast-Growing Houseplant Stars In This Pacific Northwest Home Tour

The neighbor's dogs are kept outside 24/7 and we hear them howling every hour on the hour like a chiming clock gone wrong (we feel bad for them!). Otherwise, you hear the sound of a fan whirring, me typing away on my computer while I work-from-home, Jon's laughter as he plays video games with friends from around the world, and the dogs wrestling and running about. Our typical smells are tobacco and spice-scented candles, lavender laundry detergent, blooming hoyas, and when the rain hits... wet dog. We try our hardest to contain that last one!