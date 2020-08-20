What Rooms Your Plants Should Go In, According To Feng Shui
Feng shui has everything to do with living in harmony with nature, so the practice encourages indoor plants. I believe that plants and trees of all kinds can be spectacular in every area of the home—as long as you're intentional about where you place them. Here are some room-by-room tips for placing your plant pals and surrounding yourself with thriving growth energy.
Living Room
This is a room of socializing, connection, and rejuvenation for many people, so go wild with plants here if you have the space and inclination.
You can put plants on shelves, mantles, and coffee tables, and I love hanging them too. Spider plants, pothos, and hanging vines are great for this room, since they are such prominent reminders of growth and thriving. When plants are quick to grow new leaves, this effect multiples. I've found that snake plants in particular are an excellent low-maintenance option, and mine have grown to over 3.5 feet tall. It’s so energizing to see these guys stretching towards the ceiling.
Dining Room
I’ve seen many plants used as dining table centerpieces lately and my favorites are succulents planted in a big bowl. There's something really striking about this display, and it's full of abundance energy.
Kitchen
At the risk of being too typical, I love herb gardens on window ledges. You can also experiment with tabletop hydroponic garden systems to grow herbs, lettuce, and even some tomatoes and other vegetables indoors if you have the counter space. Most of these self-contained gardens kits have their own light source, so you don’t have to worry about finding a perfect growing environment for them.
Bathroom
For bathrooms, I love plants that love humidity. Orchids do well in many bathrooms. You can experiment with hanging plants, as mentioned earlier, if counterspace is hard to come by.
Bedroom
Bedrooms are usually the one place you'll want to be sparing with plants. According to feng shui, there’s a lot of active (yang) energy in live plants that can mess with the room's ability to help you relax and rejuvenate. That said, African Violets (if you have the sunlight and warm enough temperatures) are amazing for love and money symbolism. Peace Lily plants are an excellent bedroom choice too. Both have soft, rounded leaves that give them a more calming feel, yet they bring loads of powerful presence into a bedroom.
What about fake plants?
Wile fake flowers aren't "bad" in feng shui per se, they can be surprisingly hard to maintain. You have to keep them incredibly clean as they are magnets for dust. You also won’t get the same feelings of growth from an artificial plant, and it won’t carry the same motivating energy as a live plant. You can, however, achieve some great symbolism and beauty whether your plants are real or artificial.
One final note: Always look up a plant's needs before purchasing to make sure it will be able to thrive in your home given its lighting, humidity, etc. And be sure to make sure they aren't poisonous for your pets, as many common houseplants are not pet-friendly.
Explore what’s local to jumpstart your indoor garden or expand your current collection. You’ll feel the magnetic, uplifting, inspiring shift instantly with every plant that enters your home!