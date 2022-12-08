Not getting enough fiber on a daily basis can result in long-term issues with digestive health, bloat, immune resilience, mental well-being, and regularity. Simply put, we can't ignore this problem any longer—and at mindbodygreen, we aren't.

Introducing: mbg's organic fiber potency+.

This USDA certified organic vegan fiber powder packs a whole lot of GI support in each and every scoop—including six grams of functional plant fibers (soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic) from organic legumes (guar bean), veggies (reishi, maitake, and oyster mushrooms), and fruit (green kiwifruit); plus a unique, spore-forming probiotic strain (Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264 as Sporevia™).* All of that, and zero additives in each scoop!

This innovative, plant-powered blend of organic ingredients supports natural detoxification, bolsters gut microbiome diversity and abundance, promotes gastrointestinal motility and healthy bowel movements, and keeps you feeling full and satisfied for longer.*

With all these incredible and science-backed health benefits, it's no surprise culinary dietitians, professional chefs, cookbook authors, nutritional psychiatrists, health coaches, and nutrition scientists alike love adding organic fiber potency+ to their everyday beverages and meals to boost their (and their clients') daily fiber intake.

Below, see how nutrition and culinary experts utilize mbg's functional fiber supplement to support whole-body health and tackle the nation's fiber crisis—one scoop at a time!*