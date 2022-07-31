The One Ingredient This Chef & Nutrition Expert Swears By For Healthy Meals

 Skip to content

The One Supplement This Chef & Nutrition Expert Recommends To Increase The Nutritional Profile Of Meals

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 31, 2022 — 9:38 AM

Whipping up healthy, nutritious meals can be easier said that done. However, stocking your pantry with versatile, nutrient-packed ingredients is one way to set yourself up for success. One great example: A high-quality greens powder, specifically, mbg's organic veggies+.

Looking for some validation from a pro? Natural foods chef and nutrition expert Danielle Shine, BS.c. is here to offer just that.

The greens powder Danielle Shine uses daily. 

It’s no small task to ensure your cooking contains a variety of nutrients, and some days it’s harder than others to craft a dish that gives your body what it needs, a diverse nutritional profile. This is where Shine notes that organic veggies+, ahem, shines. “I love using mbg's organic veggies+ to add nutrients to my sweet and savory recipes,” she says. Whether that’s a creamy avocado pesto recipe, or a rich pumpkin bread, the mild flavoring of this greens powder is easily disguised within nearly any recipe to take the nutritional value to the next level. 

Packed with a range of organic sea veggies, leafy greens, and berries, plus digestion-supporting prebiotics and probiotics, this organic blend is up to the task of providing really any meal with the nutrients your body needs to feel good from the inside out (it even contains digestive enzymes, which can help promote nutrient absorption).*

And you don’t have to worry about this powder changing the flavor of your meal, either. It merely melds with your other ingredients to make your favorite dishes even better. “It doesn't overpower foods and beverages like other substandard greens powders do, making it such a fantastic, versatile formulation to use to support my and my clients' health,”* Shine notes.

The takeaway.

Your best bet for improving your diet is through making small and sustainable changes, and integrating a tablespoon of organic veggies+ into your meals is an easy way of doing this—just ask Shine. Regardless of if you’re crafting a sweet or savory meal (or even just want to give your daily smoothie a little extra love), this greens powder is an incredibly versatile addition to your well-being routine. 

