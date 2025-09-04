Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Integrative Health

The Nutrients Linked To Healthy Aging & How To Up Your Intake

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
September 04, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy
September 04, 2025

A large-scale analysis1 highlights a surprisingly widespread problem in the U.S.: Even people who think they eat “healthy” may still be lacking nutrients critical to long-term health. We’re talking about the kind of deficiencies that don’t just affect energy or immunity, but may set the stage for serious conditions like osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and even cognitive decline.

Researchers pinpointed 10 “priority nutrients” that Americans are under-consuming across the board, nutrients that are deeply tied to healthy aging, chronic disease prevention, and overall well-being.

So what exactly are these essential nutrients, and how do you know if you’re getting enough?

What your diet might be missing

The researchers took a comprehensive look at nutrient intake across eight age and sex groups, from children to older adults. They weren’t just looking at what we eat—they were asking: which nutrients are both critically underconsumed and directly tied to preventing diet-related diseases?

Using national health data, they calculated which vitamins and minerals were most lacking compared to recommended intake levels. Then, they looked at how those nutrients were associated with health outcomes like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cognitive decline.

Out of 24 nutrients examined, 21 were found to be underconsumed in at least one group. But 10 emerged as especially urgent for public health, either because of how drastically they’re lacking, or how powerfully they’re connected to disease prevention.

The top five “across-the-board” priorities for all Americans were:

  • Vitamin D
  • Vitamin E
  • Calcium
  • Magnesium
  • Dietary fiber

Other essential nutrients, choline, zinc, folate, omega-3 fatty acids, and potassium, were identified as high-priority for specific groups like teens, pregnant women, or older adults.

Why these nutrients matter for aging well

These 10 nutrients aren’t just arbitrary picks; they each play a vital role in keeping your body strong, resilient, and energized as you age. They support everything from your brain and bones to your metabolism and immune system, yet most Americans are falling short.

Let’s break them down:

Vitamin D 

Vitamin D helps regulate inflammation, supports mood, and muscle function. It’s also essential for bone health and a resilient immune system, yet over 90% of the population doesn’t get enough. 

Where to get it: Fatty fish, mushrooms, eggs, dairy products, and sun exposure.

Plus, check out this list of 12 healthy foods that can help you up your vitamin D intake and our top picks for vitamin D supplements here.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E acts as a potent antioxidant, protecting cells from oxidative stress and potentially reducing the risk of cognitive decline and chronic diseases.

Where to get it: Almonds, sunflower seeds, avocados, spinach, and salmon.

Calcium

Calcium is crucial for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, while also playing a role in nerve signaling and heart health. It works best when paired with vitamin D and magnesium.

Where to get it: Leafy greens, dairy products, whey protein isolate, tofu, and sardines with bones.

Magnesium 

Magnesium supports over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body. It helps regulate blood pressure, blood sugar, and promotes better sleep and muscle function.

Where to get it: Pumpkin seeds, almonds, black beans, spinach, whole grains, and dark chocolate.

Related read: 5 unsuspecting signs you're low in magnesium (& how to get more)

Fiber

Fiber keeps digestion moving, feeds your gut microbiome, supports blood sugar balance, and helps reduce cholesterol. Yet most Americans consume less than half the daily recommended amount.

Where to get it: Lentils, chia seeds, oats, raspberries, broccoli, and whole grains. Check out these 7 easy swaps to up your fiber intake.

Choline

Choline is critical for brain health, liver function, and fetal development during pregnancy. It’s underconsumed across age groups, especially by women of childbearing age.

Where to get it: Eggs (especially the yolk), beef liver, salmon, and soybeans.

Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids are anti-inflammatory fats that support brain health, hormone function, and cardiovascular health. They’re essential, meaning your body can’t make them—you have to get them from food.

Where to get it: Fatty fish like salmon or sardines, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.Thinking you may be low? These are five subtle signs you might be low in omega-3 fats and what to do about it.

Folate

Folate is a B vitamin essential for DNA synthesis, cell growth, and fetal development. It also supports mood and heart health.

Where to get it: Dark leafy greens, lentils, asparagus, avocado, and fortified grains. Or opt for a high-quality supplement to up your intake of B vitamins.

Zinc

Zinc supports immune defense, wound healing, and plays a role in hormone production and skin health. It’s especially important for teenagers and pregnant individuals.

Where to get it: Pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, beef, cashews, and oysters. Check out these 10 zinc-rich foods to eat and when to supplement.

Potassium

Potassium helps balance fluid levels, supports muscle contractions (including your heartbeat), and helps control blood pressure.

Where to get it: Sweet potatoes, bananas, beans, leafy greens, avocados, and electrolyte drink mixes

The takeaway

This isn’t about fear-mongering or tracking every micronutrient obsessively. But this research sends a clear message: the gap between a “pretty healthy” diet and an optimal, disease-preventing one may come down to a handful of overlooked nutrients.

If you want to support healthy aging and long-term vitality, don’t just think about cutting out sugar or counting macros. Think about what might be missing.

Because as this study shows, it’s not just what you avoid; it’s what you include that could make the biggest difference in how well you age.