The Nutrients Linked To Healthy Aging & How To Up Your Intake
A large-scale analysis1 highlights a surprisingly widespread problem in the U.S.: Even people who think they eat “healthy” may still be lacking nutrients critical to long-term health. We’re talking about the kind of deficiencies that don’t just affect energy or immunity, but may set the stage for serious conditions like osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and even cognitive decline.
Researchers pinpointed 10 “priority nutrients” that Americans are under-consuming across the board, nutrients that are deeply tied to healthy aging, chronic disease prevention, and overall well-being.
So what exactly are these essential nutrients, and how do you know if you’re getting enough?
What your diet might be missing
The researchers took a comprehensive look at nutrient intake across eight age and sex groups, from children to older adults. They weren’t just looking at what we eat—they were asking: which nutrients are both critically underconsumed and directly tied to preventing diet-related diseases?
Using national health data, they calculated which vitamins and minerals were most lacking compared to recommended intake levels. Then, they looked at how those nutrients were associated with health outcomes like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and cognitive decline.
Out of 24 nutrients examined, 21 were found to be underconsumed in at least one group. But 10 emerged as especially urgent for public health, either because of how drastically they’re lacking, or how powerfully they’re connected to disease prevention.
The top five “across-the-board” priorities for all Americans were:
- Vitamin D
- Vitamin E
- Calcium
- Magnesium
- Dietary fiber
Other essential nutrients, choline, zinc, folate, omega-3 fatty acids, and potassium, were identified as high-priority for specific groups like teens, pregnant women, or older adults.
Why these nutrients matter for aging well
These 10 nutrients aren’t just arbitrary picks; they each play a vital role in keeping your body strong, resilient, and energized as you age. They support everything from your brain and bones to your metabolism and immune system, yet most Americans are falling short.
Let’s break them down:
Vitamin D
Vitamin D helps regulate inflammation, supports mood, and muscle function. It’s also essential for bone health and a resilient immune system, yet over 90% of the population doesn’t get enough.
Where to get it: Fatty fish, mushrooms, eggs, dairy products, and sun exposure.
Vitamin E
Vitamin E acts as a potent antioxidant, protecting cells from oxidative stress and potentially reducing the risk of cognitive decline and chronic diseases.
Where to get it: Almonds, sunflower seeds, avocados, spinach, and salmon.
Calcium
Calcium is crucial for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth, while also playing a role in nerve signaling and heart health. It works best when paired with vitamin D and magnesium.
Where to get it: Leafy greens, dairy products, whey protein isolate, tofu, and sardines with bones.
Magnesium
Magnesium supports over 300 enzymatic reactions in the body. It helps regulate blood pressure, blood sugar, and promotes better sleep and muscle function.
Where to get it: Pumpkin seeds, almonds, black beans, spinach, whole grains, and dark chocolate.
Fiber
Fiber keeps digestion moving, feeds your gut microbiome, supports blood sugar balance, and helps reduce cholesterol. Yet most Americans consume less than half the daily recommended amount.
Where to get it: Lentils, chia seeds, oats, raspberries, broccoli, and whole grains. Check out these 7 easy swaps to up your fiber intake.
Choline
Choline is critical for brain health, liver function, and fetal development during pregnancy. It’s underconsumed across age groups, especially by women of childbearing age.
Where to get it: Eggs (especially the yolk), beef liver, salmon, and soybeans.
Omega-3
Omega-3 fatty acids are anti-inflammatory fats that support brain health, hormone function, and cardiovascular health. They’re essential, meaning your body can’t make them—you have to get them from food.
Where to get it: Fatty fish like salmon or sardines, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds.Thinking you may be low? These are five subtle signs you might be low in omega-3 fats and what to do about it.
Folate
Folate is a B vitamin essential for DNA synthesis, cell growth, and fetal development. It also supports mood and heart health.
Where to get it: Dark leafy greens, lentils, asparagus, avocado, and fortified grains. Or opt for a high-quality supplement to up your intake of B vitamins.
Zinc
Zinc supports immune defense, wound healing, and plays a role in hormone production and skin health. It’s especially important for teenagers and pregnant individuals.
Where to get it: Pumpkin seeds, chickpeas, beef, cashews, and oysters. Check out these 10 zinc-rich foods to eat and when to supplement.
Potassium
Potassium helps balance fluid levels, supports muscle contractions (including your heartbeat), and helps control blood pressure.
Where to get it: Sweet potatoes, bananas, beans, leafy greens, avocados, and electrolyte drink mixes.
The takeaway
This isn’t about fear-mongering or tracking every micronutrient obsessively. But this research sends a clear message: the gap between a “pretty healthy” diet and an optimal, disease-preventing one may come down to a handful of overlooked nutrients.
If you want to support healthy aging and long-term vitality, don’t just think about cutting out sugar or counting macros. Think about what might be missing.
Because as this study shows, it’s not just what you avoid; it’s what you include that could make the biggest difference in how well you age.