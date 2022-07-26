Eating More Potassium Is Associated With Improved Heart Health In Women, New Study Suggests
We know that a healthy diet should include a good range of fruits and vegetables to provide our bodies with the nutrients it needs to function properly, but when it comes down to it, not enough of us are selecting our ingredients based on the vitamins and minerals they offer.
Before you brush it off, listen up: A new study suggests that a potassium-rich diet may be particularly beneficial for keeping heart health in check.
What the study revealed.
In this study published in the European Heart Journal—which included 11,267 men and 13,696 women between 40 and 79 years old—participants' urine was measured to determine potassium and sodium intake from their diet.
After adjusting to factor in age, sex, and sodium intake, the authors then compared potassium intake with the participants' blood pressure. In the study, women who consumed more potassium each day demonstrated a decline in blood pressure and vice versa. This finding was most significant in women with a higher sodium intake.
As for men, there was no correlation between blood pressure and potassium intake.
So, how much potassium should you be getting each day?
Our daily needs for potassium are actually quite high (2,600 to 3,400 milligrams daily). Thankfully, so many of the foods you likely already include in your daily diet are good sources of potassium.
For example, half of an avocado contains 487 milligrams of potassium. Plus bananas, sweet potatoes, and even certain beans and lentils can all count toward your potassium needs, as well.
How you can increase your potassium intake.
Of course, your diet should be the first step when it comes to reaching nutrient goals, but another useful addition to your routine is a high-quality multivitamin. To fill this slot, we recommend mbg's ultimate multivitamin+.
ultimate multivitamin+
Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*
Alongside a range of other essential vitamins and minerals (vitamins A, C, D, and E, to name a few), ultimate multivitamin+ provides you with 45 milligrams of potassium.* While this may seem small, it's actually pretty significant, considering you rarely see this macro mineral in other multivitamins, says nutrition scientist and mbg VP of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN. "Even 45 milligrams is useful help for this potassium inadequacy in our nation's major nutrient gap, as 98% of American adults aren't getting enough potassium in their daily diets," she adds.
That's why taking a multivitamin simplifies your health routine, and with just two capsules each morning, you're working toward a more nourished body and overall well-being.*
The takeaway.
Tailoring your diet to support heart health may not be second nature, but in focusing on consuming more potassium-rich foods and taking a multivitamin that contains this essential mineral (all eyes on you, ultimate multivitamin+) you can work to bridge this gap and adequately nourish your body.*
As this study suggests, turning an eye to where you're getting your potassium from and if you're meeting your daily needs can make a world of difference.
ultimate multivitamin+
Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*
ultimate multivitamin+
Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*