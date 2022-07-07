Eating One Avocado A Day May Have This Surprising Health Benefit, Says New Study

Throughout the six month trial, half of the participants with higher abdominal fat (i.e., as indicated by a high waist circumference, greater than or equal to 35 or 40 inches for women and men, respectively) were randomly assigned (i.e., because it's a randomized trial) to consume one whole avocado each day.

Meanwhile, the other half were instructed to continue their diet as usual, but instead limit their avocado intake to less than two each month. The study utilized MRI technology to measure fat stores in the abdominal area (i.e., visceral adiposity) at the start and completion of the study. While weight nor body fat composition significantly changed in either group, it was also determined that LDL cholesterol decreased in the group eating avocados.

It’s important to note that, while this clinical trial did not indicate that eating an avocado daily in and of itself will help you to lose abdominal fat or weight in general, this fruit certainly contributes to a healthy diet, as fats are an essential macronutrient.