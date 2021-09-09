Eating This Fruit Daily May Promote Better Health For Women (Nope, Not Apples)

The study, conducted by researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, saw just over 100 participants with overweight and obesity split into two groups, both of whom were provided with similar means—the only difference was that one group featured one avocado every day, and another did not. They found that women who ate an avocado each day had a reduction in deeper visceral abdominal fat.

"The goal wasn't weight loss; we were interested in understanding what eating an avocado does to the way individuals store their body fat. The location of fat in the body plays an important role in health," explained ‪Naiman Khan, Ph.D., R.D., a professor of kinesiology and community health at the university. "Individuals with a higher proportion of that deeper visceral fat tend to be at a higher risk of developing diabetes."

At both ends of the 12-week study period, abdominal fat and glucose tolerance were measured by researchers. "While daily consumption of avocados did not change glucose tolerance, what we learned is that a dietary pattern that includes an avocado every day impacted the way individuals store body fat in a beneficial manner for their health, but the benefits were primarily in females," said Khan. Fat composition in men did not change, but the researchers point out that this is supporting evidence for more nuanced dietary interventions based on sex and other more unique factors.

"Learning that the benefits were only evident in females tells us a little bit about the potential for sex playing a role in dietary intervention responses," said Khan.