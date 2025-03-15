Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Eat Your Way To Calm With These 5 Magnesium-Rich Bedtime Snacks

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
March 15, 2025
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Katarina Simovic / Stocksy
March 15, 2025

We're often told it's not good to eat right before we go to bed. But did you know if your body runs out of fuel, your brain will ramp up the cortisol production pathway? Should this happen in the middle of the night, it may just disrupt your sleep quality.

As clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., made it clear on the mbg podcast, "You don't want to go to bed full, but you also don't want to go to bed hungry."

And one of the best ways to get your healthy bedtime snack in, while also setting yourself up for a good night's sleep, is with magnesium-rich foods. Magnesium is a mineral that's important for lots of functions in the body, including sleep1,* so next time a bedtime craving hits, here are five options to grab for:

1. Bananas

Bananas are first on the list because they contain high amounts of not only magnesium but potassium as well. Both can encourage relaxation, which is just what you're looking for in a bedtime snack.

2. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate also has its fair share of magnesium, with just 1 ounce containing 64 milligrams (about 15% of the RDA22). As if you needed another excuse for a little chocolate before bed! Keep in mind that dark chocolate does contain caffeine, so those who are sensitive will want to skip this one.

3. A calming mocktail

To pair with one of these snacks (or to have on its own if you're not too hungry) is a calming mocktail with magnesium, of course. But so many makeshift mocktail recipes also have a lot of sugar, thanks to fruit juice, which isn't great before bed. Instead, opt for mindbodygreen's magnesium+ rest & recovery.

This sugar-free drink mix provides 230 milligrams of gentle (and readily absorbable) magnesium to help promote a sense of calm and relax tense muscles.* It also provides 480 milligrams of pure tart cherry powder to further support sleep as well as improve soreness and recovery from the day's activities.*

Just mix one packet in 8 ounces of water (or seltzer) and sip an hour or two before bed.

4. Nuts and seeds

From pumpkin seeds to cashews, your favorite nuts and seeds likely have a good amount of magnesium too, and grabbing a handful can be a quick way to go to bed satisfied.

5. Chickpeas

The mighty chickpea makes this list, too, with half a cup offering around 115 milligrams of magnesium per serving. Blend them up into a yummy hummus, roast them with your favorite seasoning for a crunchy snack, or eat them as is, and you'll be ready for bed in no time.

The takeaway

There's nothing wrong with having a light snack before bed, as long as it's a good blend of healthy carbs, fats, and/or proteins. And when you throw a magnesium-heavy ingredient into the mix, you can rest easy knowing your bedtime snack is helping—not hurting—your quality of sleep.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert
Mental Health

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert

Jason Wachob

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Women's Health

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%
Integrative Health

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%

Ava Durgin

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert
Mental Health

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert

Jason Wachob

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Women's Health

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%
Integrative Health

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%

Ava Durgin

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert
Mental Health

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert

Jason Wachob

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Women's Health

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%
Integrative Health

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%

Ava Durgin

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert
Mental Health

Why Stress Is Actually A Good Thing, According To A Longevity Expert

Jason Wachob

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth
Women's Health

Do Women Have A Peak Exercise Window? New Research Reveals The Truth

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%
Integrative Health

This Simple, Well-Researched Habit Cuts Cancer Death Risk By Nearly 50%

Ava Durgin

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says
Integrative Health

ADHD May Increase The Risk Of Developing Alzheimer's, Study Says

Morgan Chamberlain

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)
Women's Health

4 Drinks That'll Ease Your Period Symptoms (& The Ones To Avoid)

Colleen Travers

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD
Integrative Health

How To Nurture Your Gut-Brain Axis For Better Mental Health, From A PhD

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.