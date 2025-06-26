Just 3 ounces of these shellfish provide 673% of your daily value, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since dining out isn't an option these days and fresh oysters may be hard to come by, Cording said the canned varieties—which often come unshelled and smoked—are just as great. "They're delicious on a salad, tossed in pasta, or as a garnish for soup," she told us.