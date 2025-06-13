Advertisement
10 Zinc-Rich Foods You Should Eat + When Supplements Make Sense
Let's play a little game called Guess the Nutrient: Some take it to ease the common cold, others to alleviate breakouts, and other people for a metabolism boost. Any ideas? We're talking about zinc—and these benefits are just the tip of the iceberg.
Here's everything you need to know about getting zinc from your diet (including the best plant and animal sources), plus when supplementation is truly necessary.
The need-to-knows
- Zinc can help boost immunity…but you shouldn't ignore it once the cold season is over.
- Around 17% of people globally don't get enough zinc...especially those who eat plant-based diets, pregnant and lactating women, and those with digestive health concerns.
- Most people can benefit from a multivitamin containing zinc…but those with specific deficiency concerns may need an isolated zinc supplement.
Benefits of zinc
Zinc may be buzzy for its skin and immune perks, but it goes far beyond that.
According to board-certified anti-aging and regenerative medicine physician Semma Bonney, M.D., zinc's primary benefits include1:
- Immune health
- DNA synthesis
- Protein synthesis
- Wound healing
- Supporting our sense of taste
- Enzyme activity
- General cellular metabolism
It's an essential mineral and you have to get it through the diet. If you don't get enough of it, it can result in a decreased sense of taste and smell, decreased immunity, slowed wound healing, skin sores, and beyond, Bonney says.
In general, she suggests minding the Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) for zinc2, which is 11 milligrams for men and 8 milligrams for women. Not everyone will hit this benchmark with food alone (more on that in a bit).
However, your body could benefit from even more zinc than just the baseline recommendation. "That's a minimum requirement. For optimal health and targeted support (think immunity), zinc needs are thought to be even higher3 (15 to 30 milligrams)," notes mindbodygreen's former vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
While you may benefit from upping your zinc intake during cold and flu season, that shouldn't be the only time you think of the mineral.
"Like magnesium and iron, zinc is found in every cell of the body. It is essential for so many functions of the body yet, outside of flu season, it often doesn't get the attention it deserves," registered dietitian with Vitamin Shoppe Brittany Michels, M.S., RDN, adds.
Zinc deficiency
We're not lying when we say zinc is too often ignored. Our proof? Research estimates up to 17% of the global population is at risk for inadequate zinc intake1.
Men and older adults tend to be more prone to zinc deficiency, as well as vegetarians, those with digestive concerns, pregnant and lactating women, those with an alcohol use disorder, and so on.
Those with skin conditions like acne, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, hair loss, etc., may also be linked to low zinc levels. In fact, research suggests that the abnormalities in zinc levels and absorption may be related to the onset of some of these skin disorders in the first place4.
While you can do your part to eat more zinc-rich foods (see the next section for ideas), there are other factors contributing to zinc deficiency, one being the content in the soil where food is grown.
One study showed that managing soil quality and fertility helped reduce zinc deficiencies in Zimbabwe. Another study out of India found that soil zinc availability is positively associated with children's height growth5, suggesting that soil fortification and attention to zinc content could be beneficial for public health.
The message isn't that you have to exclusively shop organic or scrutinize the origin of every potato you consume. Instead, this research aims to promote more mindful farming methods. And the findings also provide additional rationale for the use of zinc supplements or multivitamins in meeting daily requirements.
Taking iron supplements? Read this.
Zinc-rich foods
Now that we've explained why zinc should be a priority in your diet, let's delve into where to find it. These are the best zinc-rich foods, both plant- and animal-based. (Note: The vitamin and mineral contents of foods vary, so the values shared below are estimates based on the USDA FoodData Central Database6.)
Animal foods:
Oysters
Oysters7 are probably the most popular zinc-rich food, which is fair given they offer over 5 milligrams of zinc8 a pop. You'll rarely consume just one oyster, so chances are you'll fulfill your daily zinc needs in just one sitting.
Beef
In a 100-gram, 3.5-ounce serving of beef (which is about the size of a small chicken breast), you'll get roughly 5.9 milligrams of zinc.9
Feta cheese
Fan of the Mediterranean diet? If so, you're in luck because feta (a staple of this nutrition plan) carries 4.3 milligrams12 of zinc in just 1 cup of crumbled cheese.
Crab
One 3-ounce serving of crab contains 3.1 milligrams13 of zinc. If you're a sushi lover, you'll know that imitation crab14 often sacrifices taste, but it also comes with a huge dip in zinc content, offering only 0.28 milligram of zinc for the same portion size.
Lobster
Plant foods:
There are plenty of foods that contain zinc as well. A few of the best sources include:
Soybeans
Lentils
Pumpkin seeds
The average serving size for pumpkin seeds is about a quarter cup, which equals a little above 4 milligrams19 of zinc.
White & kidney beans
Just half a cup of white beans20 contains 3.5 milligrams of zinc, and dark red kidney beans21 about 3.3 milligrams, which is higher than black beans22 (0.74 milligram) and pinto beans23 (0.62 milligram).
Oats
A note on plant-based foods and zinc
Supplementing with zinc
So, do you need a specific zinc supplement? For most people, a zinc-containing multivitamin will do, Michels says. Multis are great for those who consume some zinc-containing foods but aren't confident they are getting enough from food alone (especially plant-based eaters).
Make sure to look for an adequate RDA on your supplements, 11 milligrams for men and 8 milligrams for women.
For those more susceptible to zinc deficiency, a targeted supplement may make sense. You can also take zinc on occasion to foster optimal immune support and wound healing, Michels says, but this practice shouldn't be used long term if it's not necessary.
If you overload on zinc supplements for an extended period of time, you run the risk of interfering with your body's absorption of copper and experiencing side effects like fever, fatigue, headaches, etc.
FAQ
What foods are highest in zinc?
Oysters, crab, beef, feta, lentils, pumpkin seeds, and white beans are all great sources of zinc.
Which fruit is rich in zinc?
Most zinc-rich foods are either vegetables, animal products, or legumes. While some fruits like black currants and blueberries contain some zinc, it's not comparable to the richer sources found in other food categories. However, fruit is packed with other vitamins and nutrients and shouldn't be overlooked in a balanced diet.
Are eggs high in zinc?
A large egg contains about 0.5 milligram of zinc, which is about 6.5% of the RDA for women and about 4.5% of the RDA for men. This isn't very high in comparison to foods like oysters, feta cheese, lentils, soybeans, etc.
The takeaway
If you're looking to cook with more zinc-rich foods, add oysters, lentils, white beans, and feta cheese to your menu (just to name a few). While it is possible to get enough zinc from your diet alone, supplementing through a balanced multivitamin is a worthwhile option for most people—especially those who are plant-based.
