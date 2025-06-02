Advertisement
As An RD I Was Trained To Be Skeptical Of Multivitamins — Now I Take One Every Day
I never thought the daily multivitamin bandwagon was for me, but I recently joined the 31% of adults1 in the U.S. who reach for this supplement. Why? Because I finally let go of the skepticism I harbored for years, and I found a high-quality multi that was actually worth investing in.
And I have no regrets.
Why I was hesitant about multivitamins in the first place
My main pushback toward multivitamins was that they weren't personalized. I used to be much more of the mindset that people should only supplement with micronutrients if there's a deficiency or insufficiency in the diet—say if you don't eat animal protein and aren't getting vitamin B12 in your diet, or if a blood test comes back showing you're low in...(insert vitamin D, iron, magnesium, and so on).
If either of those cases was relevant, then I would typically encourage friends and family to individually supplement with that known nutrient.
And personally, I ate a well-rounded diet and my blood work was always fine (not great but not concerning), so I never chose to supplement with a multi.
What changed my mind
Two things in particular over the last year shifted my mindset:
- I finally accepted that my diet wasn't perfect, so I likely wasn't meeting all of my vitamin and mineral requirements daily.
- I found mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+.
Yes, dietitians don't always eat perfectly—no one does. In fact, research indicates that Americans' diets fall shy of the daily requirements for a number of nutrients (especially vitamins A, C, D, E, and K and calcium, potassium, and magnesium) from food alone. An astonishing number of people (80% and 93% of Americans2) miss the mark on daily vitamin E and D intakes, respectively.
mindbodygreen formulated ultimate multivitamin+ to not only help us hit our baseline daily requirements (correcting nutritional insufficiencies from occurring) but to help us achieve optimal health by providing:*
- Premium ingredients that are bioavailable and gentle on the stomach
- A complete array of essential 14 vitamins and 13 minerals
- Efficacious doses of each nutrient specific to the nutrient (most should be 100% of the daily value [DV] or more)
- A built-in B complex (i.e., all eight essential B vitamins)
- Lesser-known antioxidants (like glutathione, resveratrol, lycopene, and lutein) for healthy & graceful aging
How I feel one month to 1.5 years into my multi journey
I quite frankly wasn't expecting to feel a difference when I started to take ultimate multivitamin+. I knew these nutrients would support my immune, heart, brain, and bone health, and that was enough for me.*
But even a few weeks in, I started to wake up ready to go in the morning and kept up that energy throughout the day.* I had more mental clarity in the afternoon—which helped with my writing and overall motivation. Mostly, I just felt better.*
I've since been taking ultimate multivitamin+ daily for the last year and a half, and it's been the best decision. Consistency is key when it comes to seeing lasting change with a supplement. I can confidently say that I heavily lean on this supplement for energy and immune support year-round.*
The takeaway
It's OK to be skeptical of multivitamins. There are a lot of not-so-great options out there (especially gummies) that don't deliver the health benefits they promise. But most people would benefit from a high-quality complete formula like ultimate multivitamin+; I'm hooked after just one month. If you still have a healthy dose of hesitancy, check out these other rave customer reviews.