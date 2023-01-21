While vitamin D deficiency can cause a variety of symptoms, the biggest sign that you are deficient in this vitamin is tiredness and the general feeling of being unwell. “Low vitamin D levels contribute to fatigue,” functional practitioner B.J. Hardick, D.C. previously wrote in a mindbodygreen article. “But getting sufficient amounts can correct this problem.”

Research has identified a link between fatigue and low vitamin D levels. In a 2019 study published in EPMA Journal, 90% of multiple sclerosis patients2 were also found to be vitamin D deficient. After improving their vitamin D status, their quality of life improved and their fatigue subsided.

Achiness and a general feeling of being unwell are often connected to fatigue. These symptoms, along with other signs of low vitamin D (e.g., low mood or getting sick often) can add up—especially in winter when everything already feels kind of depressing and “blah.”

Maybe you stayed up late this week catching up on White Lotus and you’re blaming your sleepiness on that. Or, you’ve recently started traveling again, and you’re blaming your feeling of being unwell and general struggle to get back into your work schedule on jetlag.

While these symptoms can easily be attributed to other factors (illness, chronic stress, poor sleep health, etc.), experiencing them together almost 24/7 indicates it might be time to get your vitamin D levels checked.