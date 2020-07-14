"Vitamin D deficiency can be related to increased onset of dementia, as vitamin D plays a role in preventing oxidation and inflammation in the body," Avena explains.*

According to one meta-analysis conducted last year that reviewed 11 studies on a total of 21,784 participants, there does appear to be a connection between vitamin D deficiency and increased risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer's.* In another review published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, vitamin D concentrations were found to be "significantly lower" in individuals with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of cognitive impairment.*

As to why vitamin D deficiency might increase one's risk of certain neurodegenerative diseases, it seems that adequate vitamin D levels are associated with a reduction in amyloid beta and phosphorylated tau, two brain proteins that are hallmarks of Alzheimer's.* However, more research needs to be done to further solidify the link between vitamin D deficiency and dementia and the mechanisms that drive it.

In addition to potentially playing a protective role against age-related brain disorders, vitamin D could help with daily brain functioning, says Avena.* For starters, it might help ease brain fog, or the decreased ability to remember and think clearly. "Considering vitamin D deficiencies are related to the onset of dementia, a disease that affects memory, it is likely that a vitamin D deficiency can affect other facets of memory," she says.

In addition, Avena says that vitamin D receptors often appear in the same area of the brain that is responsible for the formation of new memories. "This may be compelling evidence that vitamin D is related to the proper creation of new memories," she adds. "Compounding this with vitamin D's possible role in preventing dementia, it seems even more plausible.*"