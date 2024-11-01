Advertisement
November's Monthly Horoscope Could Bring Sweeping Global Changes
November surprise...or November nail-biter? With this month's cosmic lineup, it looks like a bit of both. Sexy Scorpio energy opens the month with not just the sun in Scorpio but a Scorpio new moon on the 1st. What secrets are to be revealed with this two-fold energy in the mysterious water sign right at the start of U.S. Election month?
Let's dig right into what you need to know about the big-picture astrology shaping your November 2024 horoscope.
Dive into the depths with the Scorpio new moon
The year’s only Scorpio new moon (on November 1 at 8:47 a.m. EDT, 9º35') opens a new chapter for all of your investments: emotional, spiritual, sexual, and financial. A bond that begins today could develop into a deep soul connection over the next six months (at the corresponding Scorpio full moon in May).
In resourceful Scorpio, this new moon turns your attention to shared finances, passive income, and property matters. Keep alert, as a helpful 120-degree trine to structured Saturn could bring a heavy hitter or a solid opportunity into your sphere.
Be extra discerning as you filter through offers and opportunities. Saturn is retrograde until November 15, so don't discount people and places from your past. They could be your bridge into the next chapter. If you didn't end on good terms but regret it, now's the time to make amends and rebuild your connection.
Restore your roar with Mars in Leo
Assertive Mars blazes into fierce fire sign Leo on November 3 (until January 6), pumping up the amour and the glamour during this extended stay. Ready to see your name in lights? Express yourself boldly and wear your heart on your sleeve. Pursuing a passion could get you noticed. Saunter into the spotlight and share the magnetic parts of your personality.
Also, on November 3, remember to turn back your clocks if you live where daylight savings time is observed!
Now, back to Mars and a caution ahead: The mighty planet is retrograde from December 6 to February 23, 2025, in Leo and Cancer. So take precautions now to minimize friction: Get your festive looks together early and work out ahead of time where everyone will spend the holidays.
Venus in Capricorn begs: What's next for your love life?
Sharpen the focus of your relationship goals as amorous Venus shifts into structured Capricorn on November 11 (until December 7). Couples can align around your shared future, discussing your 2025 dreams while getting cozy in front of a roaring fire. If you’re single and looking, search for someone who is ready for meaningful co-creation, like now.
Matters of the heart will get serious—but they don’t have to be as serious as a heart attack! Playful, seductive Venus likes to keep the mood light. Defining nebulous situationships could be a fun game of, “You show me your bucket list, I’ll show you mine!” Or, if you’re the type who doesn’t even think about bucket lists, well, maybe it’s time to write one up.
With driven Capricorn ruling romance for the next few weeks, couples could achieve something memorable—and profitable—as a pair. No apologies for being attracted to status during a Venus in Capricorn transit.
Taskmaster Saturn ends a retrograde in healing Pisces
The taskmaster planet straightens out after a long retrograde period in healing, water sign Pisces, on November 15 (at 9:20 AM EST). Since June 29, Saturn’s backspin has brought plenty of soul-searching, inner growth, and at times, harsh but necessary lessons.
You may have learned a lot about trust, vulnerability, surrender, and forgiveness. No one would call a cycle like this fun, but the growth and maturity that it can facilitate is priceless.
Got an artistic or spiritual gift to contribute to the world? Practice the skills that lead to mastery. With mature Saturn correcting course, mentorship opportunities may become available—a great way to give back! Contribute to someone else’s development by sharing the wisdom of your own experience.
The wallet-friendly Taurus full moon is your opportunity to make money moves
The once-a-year full moon in fiscally savvy Taurus on November 15 (at 4:28 p.m. EST, 24º, 01') could bring an opportunity to change and improve your financial status. With la luna’s conjunction to tech-savvy, innovative Uranus, an offer could come out of the blue, possibly through your online network.
Sensible but sensual Taurus loves luxury (this sign is ruled by the pleasure goddess Venus). The key is making sure you’ve got enough resources to cover the basics while enjoying those earthly delights.
As Taurus rules our daily routines, this full moon nudges you to break a bad habit and put a life-affirming practice into place—a smart idea before holiday hedonism kicks into high gear. Initiate a sustainable shift that fits with your lifestyle—enough of a change to make an impact, but not so gargantuan that you give up before it gains traction.
We all enter our Pluto in Aquarius era in November 2024
Deep-diving Pluto makes a seismic shift on November 19, settling into high-minded Aquarius for the unbroken two decade leg of its journey. This 20-year cycle will bring groundbreaking transformations to Aquarian areas of life, like science, technology, space travel, and the distribution of community resources.
Get ready for a revolution! Progress is Aquarius’ hallmark, and this Pluto cycle will inevitably burn away our resistance to evolving as a species. The icy dwarf makes lengthy stays in each zodiac sign, and these periods indelibly shape history. (Its last run through Aquarius was from 1778 to 1798!)
This long, uninterrupted generation-shaping cycle will last until Jan 19, 2044!
Sagittarius welcomes the sun (yay!) and Mercury retrograde (on no!)
Inclusive Sagittarius season begins on November 21 (at 2:56 p.m. EST). In this zodiac sign (until December 21), the sun encourages you to move beyond your core crew and engage with others outside of your familiar zone.
Be welcoming and open to diverse perspectives and backgrounds. Play super-connector for your friends or dip into a new talent pool for potential collaborators. Sagittarius also encourages transparency and honesty, so if you need to have an air-clearing talk with someone in your life, do it now before you get swept up in holiday festivities.
But careful about the raw, real post-election talk around the holiday table, especially with Mercury turning retrograde in this frank-to-a-fault sign on November 25.
The urge to travel may be too insatiable to resist, but Mercury!
If you can slip off for a pre-holiday getaway, pack your bags and go. No can do? Plotting out a big adventure (whenever you can take it) is the next best thing, because just days after Sagittarius season opens, Mercury retrograde begins in this sign (on November 25).
Until December 15, your best course of action is: stop, think, review, reevaluate! It’s frustrating, to be sure, but in the long run, you might be grateful for the forced slowdown.
Since Sagittarius rules travel and all things long-distance, take extra care when arranging your holiday bookings. If you’re sending gifts by mail (which is ruled by Mercury), pay a little extra to insure and track your packages.
Think your editorial opinions through before posting impulsively on social media. People will take things far more personally during this retrograde—and the risk of getting canceled for a brash and outsider-y opinion is high.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
