Why This Nutrition Expert Won't Take Melatonin For Sleep + What She Uses Instead
Sleep is essential to everything from optimal energy, to focus, to cellular repair, and when we don't get enough of it, our bodies and mind feel the difference. As such, many people turn to hormonal sleep supplements like melatonin in an effort catch more zzz's—but according to integrative nutrition expert Neda Varbanova M.A., that's not such a great idea.
"Melatonin is something a lot of people take for sleep, but did you know that melatonin is actually a hormone? And it's not so good for your other hormones like estrogen1," she says, adding that she actually has bad dreams when she takes melatonin supplements.
Advertisement
Instead, Varbanova leans on a different supplement for better sleep: mindbodygreen's sleep support+ formula. Here's why.*
Why this nutrition expert trusts sleep support+ over melatonin.
So, why sleep support+ over melatonin? For one thing, as of 2017, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine updated its clinical practice guidelines to actually recommend against2 the use of melatonin as a nightly sleep aid, because the overall evidence available for its effectiveness is weak.
Not to mention, melatonin is a hormone, and taking supplemental melatonin nightly has the potential to impact your body's natural release of melatonin as well as other hormones. As Varbanova says, "mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is a great alternative."
With sleep support+ you get all the benefits of a good night's sleep—without the hormones, nightmares, or grogginess often associated with melatonin. This formula has a rockstar trio of research-backed ingredients, including 120 mg of magnesium bisglycinate, along with relaxing jujube seed extract and PharmaGABA®, to promote deep and restorative sleep.*
Varbanova isn't the only one who has found luck switching from melatonin to sleep support+. As one happy reviewer, Amy M., writes of the product, "I fall asleep faster and sleep longer on nights I take sleep support+. I can’t take melatonin (makes my dreams super vivid and exhausting), so this has been so helpful."*
Advertisement
The takeaway.
If you've been taking melatonin for some time and it's just not cutting it for you, consider sleep support+ an alternative that can help you sleep soundly sans nightmares.* Learn more about the best-selling product here.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.