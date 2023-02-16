Sleep is essential to everything from optimal energy, to focus, to cellular repair, and when we don't get enough of it, our bodies and mind feel the difference. As such, many people turn to hormonal sleep supplements like melatonin in an effort catch more zzz's—but according to integrative nutrition expert Neda Varbanova M.A., that's not such a great idea.

"Melatonin is something a lot of people take for sleep, but did you know that melatonin is actually a hormone? And it's not so good for your other hormones like estrogen1 ," she says, adding that she actually has bad dreams when she takes melatonin supplements.