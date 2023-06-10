In the randomized clinical trial (RCT), researchers from Columbia University and Harvard Medical School randomly assigned 3,500 participants over the age of 60 to take either a standard multivitamin (Centrum Silver) or a placebo daily. Their baseline brain function was evaluated prior to the study and annually thereafter for three years.

Participants that took a daily multivitamin were found to have significantly better immediate recall after one year compared to the control group, as well as better average recall over the three-year study period.* In fact, taking a daily multi demonstrated a clear slowing of cognitive aging by 3.1 years.*

Researchers concluded that daily multivitamin use among older adults can help improve memory and enhance overall brain longevity.* Of course, multis should not be used as a replacement for a healthy, well-balanced diet or lifestyle habits (i.e., good sleep, regular physical activity, proper hydration, etc.), but rather a complementary approach to maintaining cognitive health as we age.*