Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

How To Take Care Of Your Liver After An Alcohol-Filled Night

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 26, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Close up on a woman drinking a glass of wine
Image by Lumina / Stocksy
February 26, 2024

Even if you’re typically mindful about alcohol consumption, a more wild night out may leave you feeling sluggish, lethargic, and just all around blah the next morning. And your liver likely feels the same

It’s the liver’s job to process all toxins that enter the body—and alcohol is treated like a toxin. So effectively clearing the alcohol from your system means you can go back to feeling like your best self swiftly.  

Here’s what you can do to give your liver a healthy wake-up after a night out.  

Hydrate (with electrolytes)

Drinking alcohol usually has you running to the bathroom more frequently than usual, which means you’re losing water and electrolytes. “Dehydration makes it harder for all organs to function, including the liver," Jessica Cording, M.S, R.D., CDN, INHC previously told us

 So one of the first things you should do is to restore that fluid balance. 

Hydration and drinking enough water is important, but electrolytes can help even more with rehydrating after a night of drinking,” says Rachel Muzzy, M.S., R.D. “Look for an electrolyte mix with potassium, magnesium, and a little sodium or mix up your own with ingredients like coconut water, lemon or lime juice, plus a pinch of salt.” (This is our favorite recipe.) 

If you plan ahead enough, you can even have a glass of water and your favorite electrolyte mix ready on your nightstand so you don’t even have to crawl out of bed for this. 

Eat a well-balanced meal

This may be easier said than done. “You may want to indulge with junk food, but it's better to eat a well-rounded meal with a quality protein and fiber source the next day to get nutrients to support the liver,” says Muzzy. 

Fiber in particular helps bind to and carry out waste and toxins. Check out these 11 high-fiber breakfast recipes that will surely quell your hunger and help bring some energy to the rest of your day. 

Avoid imbibing in more alcohol

Your body and liver need to recover from the alcohol it was exposed to the night before. Adding more to the mix will just prolong the process. 

“It's better to focus on hydration and rest, rather than drinking more, which can increase toxic load on the liver,” warns Muzzy. 

How to consistently support your liver

It is possible to protect your liver without completely going sober. And these are some of our top tips for doing just that. 

  1. Give your liver a little rest: Turns out, having a regular nightcap is linked to worse liver outcomes than drinking the same amount of alcohol but giving your liver a few days off from filtering out excess (and avoidable) toxins each week.  
  2. Try a targeted liver supplement: While laying off libations gives your liver somewhat of a break, the truth is, your liver is always working. Detoxification processes are on 24 hours a day 7 days a week. And certain antioxidants can help make sure these pathways have extra support to keep things running smoothly. mindbodygreen's liver detox+ is designed to do just that. It feeds your liver with the bioactives glutathione, milk thistle, and NAC—all of which play vital roles in helping the body efficiently eliminate toxins before they become a burden.* 
  3. Swap plastic containers for glass: "Plastics are a source of chemicals that the body has a hard time removing," Muzzy previously said. "Microplastics can enter the body and accumulate in the liver—amongst other organs—and cause harm."

The takeaway

One bout of drinking can not only derail the next day, but it also stresses out your liver. To help your main detox organ do what it does best, make sure you rehydrate with electrolytes and eat a balanced meal the next morning (don’t just keep drinking). 

And for daily liver support, consider adding a science-backed supplement (like liver detox+) to help your body’s natural detoxification pathways.   

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health
Mental Health

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic

Sue Varma, MD

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause
Women's Health

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals
Integrative Health

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals

Hannah Frye

Forget Happiness — This Psychologist Wants You To Focus On Satisfaction
Mental Health

Forget Happiness — This Psychologist Wants You To Focus On Satisfaction

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD

This Is The Key To Optimal Vitamin D Levels, Says An Endocrinologist
Integrative Health

This Is The Key To Optimal Vitamin D Levels, Says An Endocrinologist

Morgan Chamberlain

This Gut-Critical Carb Is Massively Under-Consumed — Do You Get Enough?
Integrative Health

This Gut-Critical Carb Is Massively Under-Consumed — Do You Get Enough?

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health
Mental Health

5 Things To Do More (& 3 Things To Do Less) For Stellar Mental Health

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic
Mental Health

I'm A Psychiatrist: I Want You To Try These Proven Ways To Be Less Pessimistic

Sue Varma, MD

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause
Women's Health

An Integrative MD's 4 Tips To Manage Weight & Blood Sugar In Menopause

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Routine To Combat Muscle Stiffness, According To A PT

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals
Integrative Health

How Often To Get Blood Work Done, According To Your Health Goals

Hannah Frye

Forget Happiness — This Psychologist Wants You To Focus On Satisfaction
Mental Health

Forget Happiness — This Psychologist Wants You To Focus On Satisfaction

Jennifer Guttman, PsyD

This Is The Key To Optimal Vitamin D Levels, Says An Endocrinologist
Integrative Health

This Is The Key To Optimal Vitamin D Levels, Says An Endocrinologist

Morgan Chamberlain

This Gut-Critical Carb Is Massively Under-Consumed — Do You Get Enough?
Integrative Health

This Gut-Critical Carb Is Massively Under-Consumed — Do You Get Enough?

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.