Antioxidants stop, counteract, or resolve those unwanted substances from actually causing damage. But if the scale is tipped out of favor, and there are more oxidants than the body’s antioxidant system can handle, then oxidative stress occurs.

Many detoxification pathways rely on the work of specific antioxidants.

While the body creates some antioxidants internally (with the right building blocks), getting enough antioxidants through nutrients and botanicals is essential.

And if your primary goal is detox support, your best bet is to take a personalized targeted approach through supplementation.*