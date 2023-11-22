We're not here to tell you that you have to go completely sober this holiday season in the name of health, but there are certain habits you should be conscious of to minimize the negative impacts of over-indulgence. Make sure you hydrate with water and electrolytes, pair alcohol with a meal, keep to one drink at each party, and avoid drinking late in the evening. For extra credit, opt for ongoing liver support with daily detox+—because, let's face it, this organ could be putting in overtime for the next few weeks.*