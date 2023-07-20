Skip to content
I Tried The “Nature’s Gatorade” TikTok Recipe & I’m Obsessed

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
July 20, 2023
Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Assistant Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy
July 20, 2023
Sports drinks may be great for athletes doing hours of high-intensity exercise on a sweltering summer day, but their ingredient lists tend to be too high in sugar to justify an everyday hydration boost. Enter: “Nature’s Gatorade”—a DIY drink made from simple ingredients that’s less sweet but still high in electrolytes. I tried it out to see how it compares to other options. Here's what I thought.

How to make “Nature’s Gatorade”

I recently came across this TikTok video from certified nutritionist Claire Sorlie, NTP, sharing a quick and easy recipe for a natural electrolyte drink she called “Nature’s Gatorade.” 

The drink is also often referred to as switchel, ginger water, or haymaker’s punch—the latter name coming from a history of consumption by farmers spending the day outside who needed that extra hydration boost, Sorlie explains.

The recipe Sorlie provides is packed with electrolytes from sea salt, ginger, and lemon but free from refined sugars and artificial sweeteners.

In terms of electrolyte content, it's comparable to commercial sports drinks. When you crunch the numbers using nutrient facts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)1, the recipe contains 3,145 milligrams of electrolytes from a combination of sodium, magnesium, potassium, and calcium. It makes three servings, so there are 1,048 milligrams of electrolytes in every serving. Comparably, Gatorade Gatorlyte—their highest-electrolyte formula—only contains 504 milligrams (and those are only from sodium and potassium).

Plus, this recipe is delicious and super easy to make in a large batch. The flavor is equally punchy and tangy as it is soothing and refreshing. The fresh mint leaf serves as a pick-me-up and adds a level of sophistication to the beverage. Leave it over ice for a few minutes before drinking for that extra snappy chill.

I'll be calling on it to replenish my hydration levels during a hot summer day, after a long workout, or to bounce back from a night out.

What you’ll need: 

  • 6 quart pot
  • 1 cup peeled ginger
  • ½ cup of lemon juice
  • ½ cup apple cider vinegar
  • ½ cup maple syrup 
  • A pinch Celtic sea salt (which contains more trace minerals than normal table salt)
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • 2 tablespoons sparkling mineral water

Method:

1.

Collect and prep your ingredients

First, you’ll want to wash and peel all of your ginger. Then, pop that into your six-quart pot filled almost to the top with water. 

2.

Boil and simmer

Next, bring your ginger water to a boil and then let it simmer for 20 minutes. 

3.

Add in your other ingredients

While your ginger water is simmering add your apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and maple syrup to a large jar—this is where you’ll pour your ginger water when it’s ready, so make sure it’s large enough to hold all of the liquid. 

4.

Pour and serve

After the 20 minutes is up, pour your ginger water into the large jar housing the rest of your ingredients and give it a good stir. 

Finally, serve your natural electrolyte drink over ice topped with a few tablespoons of mineral water (you can eyeball this part), fresh herbs, and maybe even sliced fruit of your choice. 

Sorlie uses fresh mint in her recipe, but you can also use rosemary, basil, lavender, or any other herb you prefer. If you feel inspired, you can even pop a few fresh strawberry slices or lemon peel on top. 

The takeaway

Next time you need a boost of hydration, opt for this "Nature's Gatorade" recipe for an electrolyte-rich blend, sans artificial sugars. Here, five signs your body needs more electrolytes.

