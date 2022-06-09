A Fitness Coach's Secrets For Sleeping Deeply & Waking Up Energized

First things first: Wood sets the tone for sleep by dimming the lights. Just as getting morning light can help you wake up in the morning, dimming the lights in the evening signals to your body that it's time to start winding down.

"Anything and everything that I can do to make sure that I get a really good seven to eight hours is crucial, and that comes with winding myself down," Wood says. She adds that she'll also sometimes put on ambient meditation music and make a cup of calming tea.