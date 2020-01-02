The diet is not overly complicated, and in essence just promotes eating a balanced diet that prioritizes vegetables, healthy fats, and whole grains. It is not especially different from different global standard diets, meaning people who choose it for health do not end up feeling deprived and do not experience the hunger that can make other, more restrictive diets, harder to follow.

Because this diet isn't a rigid plan, it's naturally easier to follow than those that are more restrictive. There are no food groups explicitly banned (it even encourages enjoying some wine), and there's no inherent limit on how many calories you consume each day. For people who like to cook, this diet also presents a wide array of cuisines to draw inspiration, meaning the fatigue that can come from diets with more restrictions.

If you're thinking of trying it out, check out our guide to the diet (complete with a meal plan for your first week) and this grocery list to help you get started.