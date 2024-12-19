Skip to Content
Beauty

Want Brighter, Firmer Skin? 3 Changes To Make To Your Skin Care Routine

Hannah Frye
December 19, 2024
woman with bright, plump skin
December 19, 2024

With spring just around the corner, we can already feel the sense of renewal in the air. There's nothing quite like getting rid of the old and stepping into the new for a fresh and clutter-free spring.

While the famous "spring cleaning" concept generally refers to the home, your skin care shelf could also use some attention. 

This doesn't mean you should throw away half-used products; rather, prepare for some seasonal skin shifts and adjust your lineup accordingly.

Below, find three ways to do just that for firmer, brighter skin in the months to come: 

1.

Start taking antioxidants ASAP

As the sun begins to show, you'll likely be spending more time outside, which means you'll need more protection from environmental dangers like pollution and UV rays. While you can use topical antioxidants (in addition to SPF), why not reap the full-body benefits, too?

Our tip? Add an antioxidant-rich beauty supplement to your cabinet. Look for ingredients like the following: 

  • CoQ10: CoQ10 neutralizes free radicals by generously donating an electron. It also protects against lipid peroxidation1, a process by which free radicals damage cell membranes. To top it off, CoQ10 protects the membranes of mitochondria and regenerates other antioxidants, like vitamins C and E—both of which are just as important for healthy skin. 
  • Astaxanthin: Studies show astaxanthin delays the impacts of UV exposure2, which means less painful bright red skin now and fewer wrinkles later, a win-win. What's more, in one study, astaxanthin supplementation significantly improved skin elasticity, smoothness, and hydration in just 12 weeks.
  • Vitamin C: Vitamin C plays a crucial role in collagen production, even promoting fibroblast production3, tending to damaged collagen DNA, and regulating collagen synthesis4, or the pathway in which collagen is made. Plus, vitamin C stabilizes the collagen you already have thanks to its antioxidant properties, which can help neutralize free radical damage, a main source of collagen degradation and DNA damage.

Not sure where to start? See here for a list of vetted vitamin C supplements, or you can opt for a beauty supplement that includes multiple antioxidants in one formula—shop our picks here to glow in no time.

2.

Use a microcurrent tool

Essentially, microcurrent tools work through the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), or a molecule that's naturally produced in the body and acts as an energy currency.

Your body (skin and muscles included) uses it as part of its regenerative process, creating more collagen, elastin, etc. What's more, these tools help strengthen the facial muscles under the skin. This, in turn, will help improve facial contour and skin tone and reduce wrinkles. 

In short, right now is a good time to pick up a microcurrent tool and make it part of your daily routine—here's our curated list of the six best options on the market right now.

3.

Try skin flooding

"Skin flooding" is a fancy TikTok trend that basically means applying your hydrating serums to damp skin. This way, ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and aloe vera can pull more water into the dermis, plumping your complexion. 

This is a simple and easy tip but makes a huge difference. If your skin barrier is adequately hydrated, then the dull and ashy patches that you may experience throughout winter will ebb just in time for spring. 

The takeaway

As a part of your spring cleaning ritual, try updating your skin care cabinet as well.

To encourage brighter and tighter skin in the months to come, add an antioxidant beauty supplement to your routine, pick up a microcurrent tool, and try skin flooding.

For more tips, check out this guide

