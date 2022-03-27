Lovesickness Is A Real Thing: 9 Signs It's Happening To You, From Therapists

In general, psychotherapist Annette Nuñez, M.S., Ph.D., tells mbg that lovesickness happens when your romantic feelings for someone completely take over your mind and body. From obsessive thoughts, to feelings of anxiety, to loss of appetite, lovesickness can be all-consuming.

Just as a being broken-hearted can quite literally disrupt your heart health (aka "broken heart syndrome"), lovesickness, too, has physical effects. According to the aforementioned research, there is a general agreement on symptoms of lovesickness across different cultures, including fever, agitation, loss of appetite, headache, rapid breathing, and palpitations.

Nuñez adds that it's important to note being lovesick is not the same as genuinely being in love. "There's a clear distinction, because when you genuinely love somebody, you're not obsessing about them," she says, noting that when someone is lovesick, they're often seeing the object of their affection with rose-colored glasses.

In this way, lovesickness is similar to limerence, or an intense infatuation. As couples' therapist Silva Depanian, LMFT, previously explained to mbg, "Many people don't really recognize the existence of limerence and simply consider someone experiencing it to be a 'hopeless romantic' or 'passionately in love.' But limerence and love are not the same thing. If anything, limerence can be considered the fool's gold of love."