Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

If it’s been a while since you last ate, there's a good chance you'll experience a significant drop in energy, signaling it may be time to grab a snack. Especially if you got a good night's sleep, this dip in energy could be a telltale sign that your body is asking for food. "With the popularity of intermittent fasting and skipping meals, I find that people commonly choose to ignore their hunger cues but are having symptoms of hunger or low blood pressure," notes registered dietitian nutritionist Ginger Hultin, M.S., RDN, owner of ChampagneNutrition and author of the Meal Prep for Weight Loss 101 ebook. "If you're feeling light-headed, dizzy, low energy, or can't concentrate, you could actually need food!"