Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Are You Hungry Or Just Thirsty? How To Decode Sneaky Hunger Cues

Merrell Readman
Author:
Merrell Readman
January 15, 2025
Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Couple eating dinner
Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy
January 15, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Ah, the age old question: Am I hungry, or just thirsty? We’re always told to listen to our bodies, but let’s be honest, sometimes it can be difficult to understand exactly what it’s trying to tell us—especially if you’re feeling weak, shaky, and downright irritable.

It certainly doesn’t help that hunger and dehydration share some key markers, making it increasingly tricky to know exactly what you need to feel better.

Interestingly enough, hunger and thirst cues originate from the same area of the brain, but there are some helpful ways to decode your hunger and better understand what your body is actually asking for.

Common hunger cues

Irritation

Functional Nutrition Training

Access cutting edge nutrition information from the world’s top doctors & experts

If you’re feeling irrationally frustrated and easily irritated, there’s a good chance you’re hungry. Or, at the very least, according to functional medicine practitioner and NYT bestselling author Will Cole, D.C., burning through sugar quickly. “Many people I've worked with feel hangry and irritable if they go a few hours without eating,” he notes. “They often describe other frustrating side effects like fatigue, insatiable cravings, and brain fog."

Take this as a sign to grab something to eat—Cole suggests adding foods with healthy fat into your diet to provide your body with more fuel to burn through.

Low Energy

If it’s been a while since you last ate, there's a good chance you'll experience a significant drop in energy, signaling it may be time to grab a snack. Especially if you got a good night's sleep, this dip in energy could be a telltale sign that your body is asking for food. "With the popularity of intermittent fasting and skipping meals, I find that people commonly choose to ignore their hunger cues but are having symptoms of hunger or low blood pressure," notes registered dietitian nutritionist Ginger Hultin, M.S., RDN, owner of ChampagneNutrition and author of the Meal Prep for Weight Loss 101 ebook. "If you're feeling light-headed, dizzy, low energy, or can't concentrate, you could actually need food!" 

It's also important to note that a high-carb meal may cause a blood sugar spike, followed by a subsequent crash, which could also be the culprit: "When these insulin levels peak after eating, this can lead to a crash in our blood sugars—leading, understandably, to that all-too-familiar post-lunch slump—a foggy brain and tired body," says Uma Naidoo, M.D., nutritional psychiatrist, professional chef, nutrition specialist, and author.

It’s ultimately key to take a look at your day up until that point—did you eat a meal or drink water recently? Even if the answer is yes, was your meal small or high in sugar? These are signs you may still need some more nutritious fuel (ideally with a balance of protein, healthy fats, and fiber), even if it hasn’t been long since you last ate.

Other signs of a low blood sugar

  • Shakiness
  • Feeling faint
  • Lightheadedness
  • Rapid increased thirst
  • Brain fog and/or confusion
  • Sweating
  • Anxiety
  • Rapid heart rate

Signs you might be thirsty

Headache

This one can be a little more difficult to differentiate, since a headache may be caused by both hunger and thirst. But while there is an overlap between hunger and thirst symptoms, Hultin notes, "I often find that when they need water, my clients experience a headache or feelings of low energy."

It's actually quite common to get a headache when your body needs some water. "When we are dehydrated, we have less volume inside our vessels, and flow of blood is more difficult, especially against gravity up into the head," board-certified neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., previously told mbg.

As for hunger, low blood sugar might mean your brain isn't getting the energy it needs from food, and can lead to headaches1. These type of headaches may also come with other side effects, like nausea or dizziness.

It's also important to keep in mind that if you just ate a carbohydrate-rich meal (particularly a high-glycemic one), you may experience a blood sugar spike, which could also trigger headaches. So remember to opt for a balanced, nutritious meal with healthy fats, fiber, and protein to minimize this spike.

Keep these factors in mind when you're trying to determine whether food or a beverage would help with that nasty headache. When in doubt, opt for a big glass of water and a well-balanced snack.

Other signs of thirst

If you're feeling thirsty, chance are your body is already mildly dehydrated. "This is especially true if you're feeling extreme thirst," Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN previously shared with mbg. In addition to the aforementioned headaches, some other signs of dehydration may include:

The takeaway

Actually listening to your body is easier said than done, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't try. It's also important to acknowledge that everyone's body is different—so tuning in and understanding your own unique hunger and thirst cues will allow you to be adequately nourished and generally feel better throughout the day.

It's always a good idea to be more intentional about sipping on water throughout the day, to remove the possibility of dehydration from the table and create a clear path of communication with yourself.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help
Integrative Health

Want To Maintain Cognitive Health As You Age? This Type Of Exercise May Help

Sarah Regan

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More
Women's Health

Power, Protein, & Progress: Your Guide To Smarter Nutrition, Training, & More

Jason Wachob

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For
Integrative Health

The Warning Signs Of Cognitive Decline A Neurologist Looks For

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It
Integrative Health

This Ingredient Gets An A+ For Fighting Inflammation—Here's How To Use It

Sarah Regan

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine
Integrative Health

The One Practice This Cardiologist Includes In His Daily Heart-Health Routine

Abby Moore

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health
Integrative Health

Two MD-Backed Diets That Help Lower Insulin Levels For Better Brain Health

Abby Moore

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*
Integrative Health

I Tried A Supplement That Unlocks The Longevity Benefits Of Fasting Without Skipping Meals*

Braelyn Wood

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says
Integrative Health

Can Poor Metabolic Health Cause Skin Cancer? What An MD Says

Ava Durgin

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year
Mental Health

Mental Health Experts Are Quietly Quitting These 5 Habits This Year

Hannah Frye

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk
Integrative Health

Belly Fat Is Linked To Heart Disease—Here's How To Lower Your Risk

Sarah Regan

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.