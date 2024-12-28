Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Want A Beauty Tip? Poop Once A Day, Says An MD

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
December 28, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Toilet Paper In Toilet Bathroom With Nobody
Image by Raymond Forbes LLC / Stocksy
December 28, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

While there are plenty of high-tech treatments and expert-backed products that can help you transform your skin, the first place you should look is your daily routine. Are you eating enough whole, natural foods? Limiting refined sugar intake? Drinking enough water? Getting high-quality sleep?

All of these everyday bodily functions are essential to maintaining healthy, glowing skin. One often overlooked step: regular bowel movements. As board-certified internist Vincent Pedre, M.D., author of The GutSMART Protocol, explains on an mindbodygreen podcast episode, some skin conditions can actually be linked to skipping regular movements. 

The link between poop & skin

The best way to explain how bowel movements affect your skin is to focus on what happens when you don’t go regularly. Specifically for women, irregular bowel movements can increase the risk of estrogen dominance, Pedre says.

Jolene Brighten, NMD, women's hormone expert and author of Beyond the Pill, agrees: "If your bowels aren't moving, your estrogen sticks around longer than it should and goes back into circulation in the body," she previously told mbg. "You have to poop every day to get your estrogen out." If you don't, that estrogen buildup may only make you more constipated: Studies have shown that estrogen actually delays gastric emptying1, prolonging transit timing and causing constipation. 

So skipping a daily pass can ultimately mess with your hormones, which can manifest in full-body and skin disruptions. "Poor metabolic waste elimination plus a hormone imbalance can wreak havoc on your skin," says Brighten. As you may already know, imbalanced hormones are strongly linked to breakouts around the chin and jawline, frequently referred to as "hormonal acne."

But it’s not just breakouts that get impacted. Constipation is associated with a significant risk of atopic dermatitis (or eczema)2, too. Perhaps that's why Pedre has "seen eczema improve just by getting someone to poop more regularly.” Pretty impressive, right?

Even if you aren't dealing with more serious skin conditions, like acne or eczema, you can certainly face duller, drier skin from constipation. "When you're not pooping, [the toxins] have to come out in some way," says celebrity makeup artist Nam Vo, who coined the term "dewy dumpling skin." That's why she prioritizes a stellar No. 2 routine (probiotics, juices, and the like): "Topical skin care can only go so far. It starts from the inside out," she adds.

In short: Your entire body, skin included, is directly impacted by how often you poop. As Pedre notes: "Pooping is essential to detoxing the body, and the longer you retain your poop, the more likely that toxins that have been packaged ready to be moved out of your body are going to have more time to recirculate and get reabsorbed back into your body." 

How to improve regularity

Inspired to elevate your poop routine for the sake of skin health? You can check out a full list of remedies here, but we've highlighted just a few tips: 

The takeaway

Fun fact: If you skip regular bowel movements (read: once daily) your skin may suffer. To help your routine stay more consistent, prioritize fermented foods, add more fiber to your diet, and try to stick to a regular sleep schedule. Curious if your poop actually looks healthy? Here's how to find out.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%
Integrative Health

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease

Wallace Morgan

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle
Integrative Health

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%
Integrative Health

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease

Wallace Morgan

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle
Integrative Health

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%
Integrative Health

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease

Wallace Morgan

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle
Integrative Health

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%
Integrative Health

A Little-Known Factor That Can Increase Your Dementia Risk By 31%

Morgan Chamberlain

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?
Integrative Health

Why Are Alcohol-Related Deaths Skyrocketing Among Women?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Daily Routine To Combat Inflammation & Prevent Disease

Wallace Morgan

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle
Integrative Health

These Are The Two Most Important Factors For Building Muscle

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective
Integrative Health

4 Key Steps To Better Health, From A Functional Nutrition Perspective

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission
Integrative Health

Research Shows This Eating Pattern Can Put Type 2 Diabetes Into Remission

Morgan Chamberlain

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do
Integrative Health

Short, Dark Days Make Getting Enough Vitamin D Near Impossible—What To Do

Morgan Chamberlain

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives
Mental Health

Doing This In Your Free Time Can Actually Increase Dementia Risk: 5 Alternatives

Jenny Fant

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips
Mental Health

Build Up To 700 New Brain Cells A Day With These Neuroscientist-Backed Tips

Daniel Amen, M.D.

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk
Integrative Health

This "Normal" Sign Of Aging Could Actually Signal Dementia Risk

Jenny Fant

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.